ICAB, AB Bank signs MoU on documents verification

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and AB Bank Limited recently signed a MoU at a ceremony held at the Bank's Corporate Office, under which the Bank will get access to use Documents Verification System (DVS) for verifying the authenticity of audited financial statements of different entities.Md. Shahadat Hossain FCA, President, ICAB and Tarique Afzal, President and Managing Director of the Bank, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations, says a press release.ICAB's VicePresidents, Council Memberswith Chief Executive Officerand Bank's Deputy Managing Directors along with the Senior Officials were present at the occasion.ICAB already signed similar MoU with NBR, FRC, BSEC and RJSC. DVS already became popular among the business communities and the regulators.