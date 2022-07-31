Video
Nagad partners with MetLife for employee insurance

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 244
Business Desk

Mobile financial services (MFS) provider Nagad has teamed up with MetLife to provide its employees with the financial protection of insurance.
Nagad employees and their dependents (spouse and children) will be financially protected against accidents, disability, medical emergencies and loss of life.
The MFS has taken into consideration MetLife's customised solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.
In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 270,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organisations, according to a media statement.
UNB adds: An agreement signing ceremony was held recently between Nagad and MetLife.
"Because of our employees' efforts, we can successfully serve over 6 crore customers. We want to make sure that our employees remain protected against life's uncertainties and that's why we have partnered with MetLife," Rahel Ahmed, chief executive officer of Nagad, said.
"MetLife's strong employee insurance solutions allow organisations to select insurance solutions based on their unique needs. We are glad to welcome the Nagad family to our growing number of corporate clients who want the best financial protection for their employees," Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife, said.


