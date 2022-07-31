Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 31 July, 2022, 2:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

LankaBangla Finance signs deals with SME Foundation

Published : Sunday, 31 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 243
Business Desk

LankaBangla Finance signs deals with SME Foundation

LankaBangla Finance signs deals with SME Foundation

Under the incentive package announced by the government, an agreement has been signed with LankaBangla Finance Limited to distribute loans at the entrepreneurial level from the 'revolving fund' made up of discounted funds administrated by Honorable Prime Minister in favor of the SME Foundation. The signing of the agreement was held recently at the Padma Hall of Hotel Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, says a press release.
In accordance with this agreement, a 'Revolving Fund' has been constituted in the SME Foundation as per the advice of the Finance Department. Entrepreneurs of potential sectors, sub-sectors and clusters, clientele groups, members of associations and chambers and women entrepreneurs will get loans from the revolving fund under the credit wholesaling program of the foundation.
Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, Secretary of the Financial Institutions Department of the Ministry of Finance was present as the chief guest at the contract signing ceremony under the chairmanship of SME Foundation Chairman. Professor Dr. MD Masudur Rahman. Khairuzzaman Mozumder, Additional Secretary of Finance Division, Ministry of Finance; AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, Deputy Governor Bangladesh Bank; Khwaja Shahriar, Managing Director of Lankabangla Finance Limited; Md. Kamruzzaman Khan, Head of SME of Lankabangla Finance Limited and officials of various banks and financial institutions were present as a special guest.
Earlier for expansion of the loan program in rural areas under the Financial Incentive Package targeting Cottage & SME industries to improve the quality of life of marginalized people in rural areas during the Novel Corona Virus situation (COVID-19) in 2020-21 and 2021-22, two financial years in favor of the SME Foundation, a total of 300 (three hundred) crores of taka were disbursed in two phases, which were successfully distributed at the entrepreneurial level before the specified time.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Profits at ExxonMobil, Chevron skyrocket with oil prices
Ex-medical rep donates Tk 50 lakh for cancer patients
'Austerity measures, BB's control paying dividend'
BD eyes to hit vast Russian market despite slowdown
Primary Dealers BD holds board, bi-monthly meetings
Mercantile Bank holds half yearly business review conference
BD excellent potential market for US exports: State Dept
Nagad vaccinates employees against hepatitis B


Latest News
4 more arrested in Tipu-Preeti murder case
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Latvia
Youth stabbed dead in Faridpur, one held
Zelensky announces mandatory evacuation of Donetsk region
Tk 25cr worth of crystal meth, Yaba pills seized in Teknaf
Global Covid cases top 582 million
Youth killed in Chapainawabganj lightning strike
32 killed after bandits set homes on fire in Madagascar
Ex-Barishal City Corporation mayor Kamal passes away
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat City
Most Read News
Millions found inside former Lanka President's house produced in court
Global Covid cases surpass 580 million
Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD
Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate
Pakistan gets its first Hindu woman police official
Mexico declares drought a matter of 'national security'
Addressing climate change through environment-friendly trade policies
Kaaba covered by 850kg new Kiswa worth $6.5m
11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg
Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft