65 new dengue patients hospitalised

The country recorded 65 more patients hospitalised with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00 am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Among them, 48 were hospitalized in Dhaka and 17 outside the capital.

A total of 2,495 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country in this year. Of them, 2,151 patients returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 336. Of them, 254 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 72 are receiving it outside the capital.

This year's death toll from the mosquito-borne viral disease stands eight.

According to the DGHS, around 28,429 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals across the country in 2021. Of them, 28,265 patients returned home after recovery. The death toll stood at 105 last year.



