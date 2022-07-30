

AL to meet grassroots to reinforce party in Sept to face nat’l polls

District level leaders will be invited to these extended meetings and all upazila presidents and secretaries may be invited if necessary in phases.

Party insiders said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give important directives to the grassroots level leaders including central and city units. Talking with the countrywide leaders she will try to learn actual situations and identify problems and then will give solutions or directions.

According to party insiders, the work of organizing the party is going on centering national council in December and the 12th Parliamentary Elections next year. Keeping this in mind, the councils of party are being held in districts and upazilas across the country.

On one hand, centring these councils, efforts are being made to restore

party order at the grassroots while on the other, conflicts are emerging. There is a complaint that many MPs of the party are trying to place their favourite candidates at grassroots leadership position. That is why conflicts between MPs and local leaders are seen in many districts and upazilas.

That is why AL will arrange the extended meetings to convey the problems of the grassroots directly to the party President. The party thinks that it will connect the party from top to bottom and will work to strengthen the base of the party.

Party insiders also said AL President Sheikh Hasina may explain her strategy centring national elections to the party leaders. She will also give directions to partymen to save minorities from the communal attacks and against all conspiracies of the opposition forces.

In this regard, talking to Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Several meetings will be held inviting district level leaders in phases and grassroots level leaders will also be invited if necessary. According to party president's instruction these meetings are going to be arranged in Ganabhaban. These consultative meetings are being called ahead of the upcoming national elections."

"To make the party united and strengthen the unity of partymen these meetings will play an important role. It is a part of preparation ahead of the next parliamentary elections. Party's election strategies will be set after that and our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver very important directions to the grassroots leaders including all stakeholders of the party. It is going to be series of meetings," he added.

Bahauddin Nasim also said, "We are smelling many conspiracies against the country and countrymen by BNP-Jaamat alliance ahead of the elections. They will try to make communal attacks on religious minority like before. After doing misdeeds they always try to shift blame on us. Now, Awami League leaders and activists will be vigilant in these matters and they will be vanguard of the countrymen."

"Without thinking about elections, BNP is only thinking to create turmoil in the country and trying to oust the government in an undemocratic way," added Nasim.

A presidium member of AL said, "First we are thinking to observe the month of mourning with due respect with month long programmes. After that we will start our election preparations with full efforts."

"AL leaders and activists will go from door to door of people and explain the contributions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in country's progress. Party President Sheikh Hasina will share her planning and invite suggestions from the grassroots in the extended meetings," he added.

Meanwhile, the solution of party's internal conflicts will get importance in these meetings, said AL insiders.







To strengthen the party from top to bottom aiming the next general elections and the party's national council, the ruling Awami League, major political party in the country, is planning to hold several extended meetings with grassroots level leaders from September in the capital.District level leaders will be invited to these extended meetings and all upazila presidents and secretaries may be invited if necessary in phases.Party insiders said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give important directives to the grassroots level leaders including central and city units. Talking with the countrywide leaders she will try to learn actual situations and identify problems and then will give solutions or directions.According to party insiders, the work of organizing the party is going on centering national council in December and the 12th Parliamentary Elections next year. Keeping this in mind, the councils of party are being held in districts and upazilas across the country.On one hand, centring these councils, efforts are being made to restoreparty order at the grassroots while on the other, conflicts are emerging. There is a complaint that many MPs of the party are trying to place their favourite candidates at grassroots leadership position. That is why conflicts between MPs and local leaders are seen in many districts and upazilas.That is why AL will arrange the extended meetings to convey the problems of the grassroots directly to the party President. The party thinks that it will connect the party from top to bottom and will work to strengthen the base of the party.Party insiders also said AL President Sheikh Hasina may explain her strategy centring national elections to the party leaders. She will also give directions to partymen to save minorities from the communal attacks and against all conspiracies of the opposition forces.In this regard, talking to Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Several meetings will be held inviting district level leaders in phases and grassroots level leaders will also be invited if necessary. According to party president's instruction these meetings are going to be arranged in Ganabhaban. These consultative meetings are being called ahead of the upcoming national elections.""To make the party united and strengthen the unity of partymen these meetings will play an important role. It is a part of preparation ahead of the next parliamentary elections. Party's election strategies will be set after that and our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver very important directions to the grassroots leaders including all stakeholders of the party. It is going to be series of meetings," he added.Bahauddin Nasim also said, "We are smelling many conspiracies against the country and countrymen by BNP-Jaamat alliance ahead of the elections. They will try to make communal attacks on religious minority like before. After doing misdeeds they always try to shift blame on us. Now, Awami League leaders and activists will be vigilant in these matters and they will be vanguard of the countrymen.""Without thinking about elections, BNP is only thinking to create turmoil in the country and trying to oust the government in an undemocratic way," added Nasim.A presidium member of AL said, "First we are thinking to observe the month of mourning with due respect with month long programmes. After that we will start our election preparations with full efforts.""AL leaders and activists will go from door to door of people and explain the contributions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in country's progress. Party President Sheikh Hasina will share her planning and invite suggestions from the grassroots in the extended meetings," he added.Meanwhile, the solution of party's internal conflicts will get importance in these meetings, said AL insiders.