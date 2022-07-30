Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL to meet grassroots to reinforce party in Sept to face nat’l polls

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Hedayet Ullah Khan

AL to meet grassroots to reinforce party in Sept to face nat’l polls

AL to meet grassroots to reinforce party in Sept to face nat’l polls

To strengthen the party from top to bottom aiming the next general elections and the party's national council, the ruling Awami League, major political party in the country, is planning to hold  several extended meetings with grassroots level leaders from September in the capital.
District level leaders will be invited to these extended meetings and all upazila presidents and secretaries may be invited if necessary in phases.
Party insiders said AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will give important directives to the grassroots level leaders including central and city units. Talking with the countrywide leaders she will try to learn actual situations and identify problems and then will give solutions or directions.
According to party insiders, the work of organizing the party is going on centering national council in December and the 12th Parliamentary Elections next year. Keeping this in mind, the councils of party are being held in districts and upazilas across the country.
On one hand, centring these councils, efforts are being made to restore
    party order at the grassroots while on the other, conflicts are emerging. There is a complaint that many MPs of the party are trying to place their favourite candidates at grassroots leadership position. That is why conflicts between MPs and local leaders are seen in many districts and upazilas.
That is why AL will arrange the extended meetings to convey the problems of the grassroots directly to the party President. The party thinks that it will connect the party from top to bottom and will work to strengthen the base of the party.
Party insiders also said AL President Sheikh Hasina may explain her strategy centring national elections to the party leaders. She will also give directions to partymen to save minorities from the communal attacks and against all conspiracies of the opposition forces.
In this regard, talking to Daily Observer AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Several meetings will be held inviting district level leaders in phases and grassroots level leaders will also be invited if necessary. According to party president's instruction these meetings are going to be arranged in Ganabhaban. These consultative meetings are being called ahead of the upcoming national elections."
"To make the party united and strengthen the unity of partymen these meetings will play an important role. It is a part of preparation ahead of the next parliamentary elections. Party's election strategies will be set after that and our leader Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver very important directions to the grassroots leaders including all stakeholders of the party. It is going to be series of meetings," he added.
Bahauddin Nasim also said, "We are smelling many conspiracies against the country and countrymen by BNP-Jaamat alliance ahead of the elections. They will try to make communal attacks on religious minority like before. After doing misdeeds they always try to shift blame on us. Now, Awami League leaders and activists will be vigilant in these matters and they will be vanguard of the countrymen."
"Without thinking about elections, BNP is only thinking to create turmoil in the country and trying to oust the government in an undemocratic way," added Nasim.
A presidium member of AL said, "First we are thinking to observe the month of mourning with due respect with month long programmes. After that we will start our election preparations with full efforts."
"AL leaders and activists will go from door to door of people and explain the contributions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in country's progress. Party President Sheikh Hasina will share her planning and invite suggestions from the grassroots in the extended meetings," he added.
Meanwhile, the solution of party's internal conflicts will get importance in these meetings, said AL insiders.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Kremlin expresses solidarity with China over Taiwan
65 new dengue patients hospitalised
Long way to road safety: Traffic mishaps still on upward curve
Customs official ‘threatened’ over illegal liquor bust
AL to meet grassroots to reinforce party in Sept to face nat’l polls
Chinese FM to visit BD Aug 6-7
Drug abuse especially glue smelling among street children rise in city
Yaba, crystal meth worth Tk 6cr hauled by BGB


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft