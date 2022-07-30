Video
Yaba, crystal meth worth Tk 6cr hauled by BGB

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

Cox's Bazar, July, 29,  Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Friday claimed to have arrested two men from Cox's Bazar's Teknaf on charges of smuggling Yaba pills and crystal meth worth around Tk 5.91 crore from Myanmar into the country.
BGB Battalion-2 conducted a drive on the
banks of the River Naf near Hnila BOP of the upazila and detained Riaz Uddin, 20, and Saddam Hossain, 19.
Around 1.063 kg of crystal meth and 20,000 Yaba pills, a boat, and illegal fishing nets were recovered from the possession of the duo, said Lt Col Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, commanding officer of BGB Battalion-2.
The detainees were later handed over to Teknaf Model Police Station, he added.


