Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:38 AM
Home Front Page

School student run over by police wrecker in city

3 others killed, 10 injured in road accidents

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 129
Staff Correspondent

Relatives of tenth-grader Mahatab Ahmed Tahsin (inset) of Cambrian School and Colleges, break into tears at Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises, as the student was killed after being run over by a police wrecker in the capital's Gulistan Thursday night. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Relatives of tenth-grader Mahatab Ahmed Tahsin (inset) of Cambrian School and Colleges, break into tears at Dhaka Medical College Hospital premises, as the student was killed after being run over by a police wrecker in the capital's Gulistan Thursday night. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A 17-year old school student was crushed to death as a police wrecker ran over the motorcycle he was riding near the Dhaka Stadium on Thursday night.
Mahatab Ahmed Tahsin, a tenth grader of Cambrian School and College Keraniganj branch, was from Louhajang in Munshiganj, He along with his family was staying at Wari in the capital for several years.
The accident took place in front of the Paltan Maidan outer stadium at 9:30pm when the tow truck crushed Tahsin under its wheels, Bachchu Miah, In-Charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said.
The critically injured Tahsin was rushed to DMCH where he was declared dead at 10:00pm.
At least 3 more people were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in Munshiganj and Pabna.
Our Munshiganj Correspondent reports at least 10 people were injured after a bus hit a truck while attempted to
    overtake it on the Bangabandhu Expressway at Sirajdikhan upazila in Munshiganj district.  The accident took place at Nimtola Chaltipara area at around 8:30pm on Thursday.
Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Md Masud said a Dhaka-bound bus hit a truck from behind when its driver was attempting to overtake the vehicle, leaving 10 people injured.
Among the injured, five people were rescued in critical condition and taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital while rest of them were taken to Sreenagar Upazila Health Complex.
Hasara Highway Police Station Officer-in-Charge Afjal Hossain said traffic on the expressway is normal now. Father and son, among three other people were killed in a road crash in Pabna.
Our Pabana Correspondent added three people, including a man and his son, were killed in a road accident at Santhia upazila in Pabna district on Thursday evening.
The deceased were Abu Sayeed, 55, hailed from Sujanagar upazila in the district, his son Tawhid Alam Khan, 5, and his niece Rawja Khatun, 5.


