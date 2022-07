Pranay Verma new Indian envoy to BD

been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh.

The Ministry of External Affairs made the announcement on Friday.

Verma is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

Verma joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1994 and has held diplomatic assignments in Hong Kong, San Francisco, Beijing, Kathmandu and Washington DC. -UNB



















