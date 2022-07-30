Increased foreign loans in govt, private sectors raising concerns

The foreign loans in the government and private sectors is increasing every year. In the fiscal year 2016-17, the country's total debt from foreign sources was US$ 45.81 billion. After 5 years, at the end of March of the last fiscal year, the amount of this debt stood at $93.23 billion.

The amount of this loan in local currency is more than Tk 8.76,300 crore. It is about 21 per cent of the total gross domestic production (GDP) of the country. About 73 per cent of this loan is taken by the government. The rest of the loan was taken by the private sector.

Meanwhile, Develop ment partners and donor countries have released more than $10 billion in loans and aid to Bangladesh in 2021-22, a record in a fiscal year in the country's history.

Bangladesh brought in the funds for development projects, which is 26 per cent more than the preceding fiscal year.

In terms of financing, the Asian Development Bank topped the list, followed by Japan and the World Bank, according to a report published by the Economic Relations Division (ERD).

Experts say that priority projects should be implemented to keep the economy moving by avoiding unnecessary expenditure. It will reduce the dependence on foreign loans. At the same time, caution should be exercised in granting loan concessions to the private sector. According to them, there are various risks involved in taking foreign currency loans in the private sector.

Sources said that the leading development partners, like the World Bank (WB), Asian Development Bank (ADB), Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Department for International Develop ment (DFID), Russia and Islamic Development Bank (IDB), disbursed concessional loans every year for the development of Bangladesh.

Experts say, foreign aid is essentially economic aid and is provided internationally on a governmental basis. In Bangladesh, the standard practice is to treat only the loans received on concessional terms and grants as foreign aid.

They said, excluded from the category are fund

transfers in the form of military assistance, aid provided by foreign private agencies, suppliers credit, export credit, foreign portfolio investment, foreign direct investment and hard-term borrowing with an interest rate of 5 per cent and above and/or a repayment period of less than twelve years.

The donors of foreign aid to Bangladesh include individual countries, multinational financial institutions and international agencies and organizations. Foreign aid to Bangladesh is classified on the basis of terms and conditions, source, and use.

According to sources, at the end of last March, the government's borrowing from foreign sources was $68 billion. Of this, about $ 57billion was borrowed by the government directly. All these loans are long term.

The remaining $11.5 billion have been borrowed by various government institutions. During this period, the amount of loans taken by the private sectors from foreign sources is $ 24.98 billion. The government is taking the largest loan from Russia for a single project.

This loan is being taken for the construction of Rooppur nuclear power plant, the country's largest project in terms of money. With the financial and technical support of Russia, the cost of constructing the power plant is Tk 1,13,092 crore. Out of this, Russia is giving Tk 910,40 crore as loan. The government is providing the rest of the money.

Similarly, a coal-based power plant is being constructed in Cox's Bazar's Matarbari at a cost of Tk 51,855 crore. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is providing a loan of Tk 43,921 crore for this project.

According to the sources, at the end of the fiscal year 2016-17, the total amount of government and private sector loans from foreign sources was $ 45.81 billion. In that fiscal year, the growth of foreign debt was 11.3 per cent. At that time foreign debt was 15.6 per cent of the total GDP of the country.

Since then the growth of foreign debt has been increasing. In the last financial year 2020-21, the growth of external debt was about 19 per cent. At that time, the total foreign debt in the country stood at $ 81.57 billion.

Former lead Economist of the World Bank in Dhaka Dr Zahid Hussain, said, "The yet-to-be-disbursed amount should be considered positive. But proper use of the disbursement is needed."

"Some steps needed to be taken to make the credit effective, such as appointment of the project director, setting up of the project office and acquisition of lands are often delayed." he added.

A senior official of ERD said that repayment of foreign loans taken in mega projects a decade ago has started. That is why the loan repayment is increasing. Apart from this, the last two consecutive years have recorded a record of foreign debt waiver. Because of that, the amount of loan repayment is increasing.

Former adviser to the caretaker government and eminent economist Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said, "The foreign debt is increasing while the government is implementing big projects. But we have to see how much the loan servicing cost is increasing.

He said, according to international standards, a debt of up to 40 per cent of a country's total GDP is considered sustainable. If it is more than that, it becomes a matter of concern.

He said, "We have to be careful in this case. The government can reduce bank loans if it wants. Loans can be reduced from savings bonds.

He said that it costs more to take loans from savings bonds. Instead of taking high cost loans, the government should adopt alternative measures. Focus should be on increasing revenue income. The most profitable projects for the economy should be implemented. Unnecessary expenses should be reduced. Instead of taking bank loans, it should be used in the private productive sector.

However, the cost of loan and loan interest is increasing every year. It goes without saying that the national budget is burdened with debt. Budget size is getting bigger. Government spending is increasing. But the income is not according to the expenditure. As a result, the deficit is increasing. Loans have to be taken to meet this deficit. The debt is increasing every year. Along with that, the loan interest is increasing. Again this interest is being paid with the loan.

According to the sources of the Economic Relation Division (ERD), in the current year, around Tk 17,000 crore will be spent on debt, Tk 7,200 crore on interest and Tk 740.26 crore on subscription and share capital of various international organizations. In total, Tk 24,940 crore will be spent in these three sectors in the current fiscal year.







