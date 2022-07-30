11 killed as train rams into microbus in Ctg



Crowd gathers at the scene of a fatal collision between a train and a microbus in Chattogram's Mirsharai on Friday that left at least 11 people died and six others critically injured. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The accident took place near the entrance to the Borotakia Station in Mirsharai around 1:30pm on Friday. Six others were rushed to a local hospital with injuries.

According to Bangladesh Railway sources, the train was en route to Chattogram from Dhaka and as it was approaching

the level crossing, the microbus rode onto the track.

The gateman had lowered the bar at the crossing but the microbus pushed through it.

The vehicle was dragged a short distance by the train before it stopped. M Minhazur Rahman, UNO of Mirsarai, told the Daily Observer that a total of 18 passengers were heading to Khaiyachhara from Hathazari on the microbus.

When contacted, ASI Alauddin of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Outpost confirmed that eleven of them died on the spot, while six others were injured critically. The driver of the Microbus has been admitted to Neuro surgery ward in critical condition. One of the passengers, however, escaped from the accident unscathed.

Minhazur further said that all the passengers of the microbus were residents of Aman Bazar area of Hathazari Upazila.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Railway constituted a five-member investigation committee to probe into the accident. Divisional Transport Officer of BR Eastern Ansar Ali has been made chief of the committee while the other members are Divisional Engineer Abdul Hamid, Divisional Medical Officer Anwar Hussain but the names of the other members were not available.

It may be mentioned that level crossings have now become a death trap as some 82 per cent of these crossings across the country remain unprotected and there is no system to control vehicles during the passage of trains.

According to records of the Bangladesh Railway, there are 2,561 rail crossings across the country and roads have been built over railway lines in 1,321 crossings by the Local Government and Engineering Department (LGED) or roads belonging to municipalities, union parishads, city corporations and roads and highways department.

Several government departments including the railway have been spending thousands of crores of taka for the development of railway, but no one is taking liability to protect the level crossings. They are blaming each other.

There is no provision of compensation for deaths at the level crossing, according to the railway law.

The records of accidents the railway keeps include head on collisions, train hitting from behind, coaches being separated from the rest of the train, accidents at the crossings, accidents for flouting signals, derailment and others.

Communication experts said there are mainly two ways to make the railway crossings safe. One is to make flyovers while another is to put up barricades to intercept vehicles.

Railway sources said it is the responsibility of railway to arrange protection if any road crosses a new railway line within ten years of its establishment. The railway authorities have to be informed earlier if any road is constructed afterwards. If any crossing is created due to roads, the construction agency has to ensure protection by building interception and engaging watchmen.









