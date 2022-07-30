Video
Journo Habib's namaz-e-janaza held

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

The second namaz-e-janaza of late Editor of the Daily Desh Rupantor Amit Habib was held on the premises of Jatiya Press Club on Friday.
He passed away on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital at Agargaon here. He was 59.
In his long career, he served as advisory editor of Dainik Kaler Kantho, chief news editor of Dainik Samakal. He also worked at Dainik Ajker Kagoj and Dainik Jai Jai Din in different positions.
In 1987, Habib cut his teeth in journalism as both reporter and sub-editor at Khabar Group of Publications Limited.
Former president of Jatiya Press Club and editor of the Daily Jugantor Saiful Alam, editor and publisher of the Daily Star Mahfuz Anam, editor of the Daily Samakal Mozammel Hossain, editor of DBC and former president of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Manjurul Ahsan Bulbul, general secretary of Jatiya Press Club Elias Khan and Vice President Hasan Habib attended it, among others.
Earlier, his first namaz-e-janaza was held on the premises of the Daily Desh Rupantor in city's Banglamotor area.
Later, tributes were paid by placing wreaths at Amit's coffin by Rupayan Group and his colleagues of Desh Rupantor.
On behalf of Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, homage was paid to his coffin by placing wreath during the time.
His body was taken to Jhenaidah to bury there.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Amit Habib.    -BSS



