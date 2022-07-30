IUB launches research publication on Rohingya camp

The Department of Global Studies and Governance (GSG) of the Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) Thursday launched the book titled "Rohingya Camp Narratives: Tales From the 'Lesser Roads' Traveled."

It is the fourth international volume that the department published in the last five years.

Edited by Dr Imtiaz A Hussain, professor at the department of GSG and director of IUB's Centre for Pedagogy, and published by renowned international publishing house Palgrave Macmillan, the book contains 13 chapters.

The book was reviewed by Professor Dr Meghna Guhathakurta, executive director of Research Initiative Bangladesh, and Dr Tasneem Siddiqui, professor and chairperson at the Department of Political Science, University of Dhaka, and founding chair of RMMRU. -UNB





