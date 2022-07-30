Rangpur records 4.12pc Covid-19 positivity rate

RANGPUR, July 29: Rangpur division recorded 4.12 percent Covid-19 positivity rate as eight fresh cases were diagnosed after testing 194 new samples on Thursday.

Health officials said the pandemic situation is showing a little improving trend in recent days with reduction in the number of diagnosed fresh Covid-19 cases everyday in the division.

"With the diagnosis of the eight fresh cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 64,837 in the division," Divisional Director (Health) Dr. Abu Md. Zakirul Islam, said.

The total number of recovered Covid-19 patients remained steady at 62,988 as no more patients healed during the last 24 hours ending at 8 am on Thursday. -BSS



