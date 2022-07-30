Video
Four kids succumb to pneumonia in Bhola, over 400 hospitalised

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

BHOLA, Jul 29: Bhola is witnessing a rise in cases of pneumonia and other cold-related diseases, particularly among kids.
At least four children have died and more than 400 others hospitalised in the district in the past one month, health authorities said on Friday.
Three of the four children who succumbed to pneumonia belonged to Bhola sadar upazila, while the fourth one was a resident of Charfasson upazila, according to Bhola Civil Surgeon's office.
Health authorities attributed the deaths and hospitalisations to excessive heat followed by copious showers.
On Friday, 10 more children were hospitalised with pneumonia in the 30-bed children ward of Bhola General Hospital. Besides, over 50 patients are being treated just for cold-related diseases in the 250-bed hospital. Due to a shortage of beds, some patients have been shifted to different hospitals in the seven upazilas of the district.
Dr Tamnnaye Habiba of Bhola General Hospital, said," Children are more prone to pneumonia and the infection m ight be rising due to inclement weather."    -UNB


