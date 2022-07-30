Video
UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127

LEEDS, July 29: British Conservatives Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss Thursday underwent their first grilling in front of party members as they wage a bitter duel to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The hustings in Leeds, northern England, was the opening bout of 12 nationwide events as the grassroots members elect a new leader, after a cabinet revolt forced scandal-hit Johnson to quit.
The result will be announced on September 5, and Truss has built up a strong lead in surveys of Tory members after vowing immediate tax cuts as Britain confronts a slump in living standards.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace used an editorial published in The Times daily after the hustings to throw his support behind Truss, saying she was the "only candidate who has both the breadth and depth of experience needed".
"From day one the new prime minister needs to know their way around the international community as well as the Treasury. Only Liz can do that," wrote Wallace, a popular figure in the ruling Conservatives.
On foreign policy, both rivals used the debate to extend Johnson's staunch support for Ukraine, and to resist China's increasingly authoritarian rise, while profiting from vaguely defined "Brexit opportunities".
The foreign secretary went to high school in an affluent suburb of Leeds, while Sunak's Westminster seat lies about an hour's drive north in the same county of Yorkshire.
Truss said her Yorkshire upbringing had given her "grit, determination and straight-talking".
"And that, my friends, is what I think we need now in Downing Street," she told the hustings audience.
She vowed to "channel the spirit of Don Revie" -- referring to a manager of the Leeds football club in the 1960s and '70s whose players were notoriously combative. Revie was also accused of bribery.
Former finance minister Sunak has denounced Truss's "fairy tale economics", vowing to tame surging inflation first, but has admitted that he is the "underdog" in the contest.
Their two televised head-to-head debates so far were fractious -- although the second on Tuesday was abruptly halted when the TalkTV moderator fainted live     on air.    -AFP



