Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:37 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US Policy On Taiwan Has \'Not Changed\'

Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit

Xi warns Biden over Taiwan, calls for cooperation

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

US Policy On Taiwan Has 'Not Changed'WASHINGTON, July 29: President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan.
Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
Biden and Xi "discussed the value of meeting face-to-face and agreed to have their teams follow up to find a mutually agreeable time to do so," a US official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Both sides described the call, which lasted two hours and 17 minutes, as a robust exchange on the many disputes between the world's two biggest economic      powers.
China's state-run Xinhua agency said Xi delivered harsh words on US policy towards Taiwan, a democratic island with close ties to the United States but which China considers part of its territory.
"Those who play with fire will eventually get burned," Xi was quoted as telling Biden, repeating language he employed when they spoke last November. "I hope the US side fully understands that."
Tensions around Taiwan are steadily escalating amid fears that Xi could ultimately order an invasion to impose Beijing's rule.
In the latest flashpoint, Chinese authorities are furious at unconfirmed plans by Biden ally and speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, to visit the island.
Although US officials frequently visit Taiwan, separated by a narrow strip of water from the Chinese mainland, Beijing considers a Pelosi trip as a major provocation. She's second in line to the US presidency and given her position may travel with military transport.
Washington will "bear the consequences" if the trip goes ahead, China warned Wednesday.
During the call, Xi was quoted as telling Biden "the position of the Chinese government and people on the Taiwan issue is consistent."
"It is the firm will of the over 1.4 billion Chinese people to firmly safeguard China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.
In response, Biden reassured Xi that US policy, known as "strategic ambiguity," was unchanged -- essentially favoring the status quo in Taiwan, with Washington recognizing Chinese sovereignty but opposing any enforcement, allowing the Taiwanese to retain their distinct rule.
President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday that US policy is unchanged on Taiwan, despite Beijing's warning that Washington should not "play with fire" regarding the island's status.
"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States policy has not changed and that the United States strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," the White House said in a statement after the two leaders ended a call lasting more than two hours.
Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping warned against meddling in China's dealings with Taiwan during a phone call with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, that gave no indication of progress on trade, technology or other irritants, including Beijing's opposition to a top American lawmaker's possible visit to the island that the mainland claims as its own territory.
Xi also warned against splitting the world's two biggest economies, according to a Chinese government summary of Thursday's unusually lengthy, three-hour call. Businesspeople and economists warn such a change, brought on by Chinese industrial policy and US curbs on technology exports, might hurt the global economy by slowing innovation and increasing costs.
Meanwhile, Xi and Biden are looking at the possibility of meeting in person, according to a US official who declined to be identified further. Xi has been invited to Indonesia in November for a meeting of the Group of 20 major economies, making it a potential location for a face-to-face meeting.
The Chinese government gave no indication Xi and Biden discussed possible plans by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, which the ruling Communist Party says has no right to conduct foreign relations. But Xi rejected "interference by external forces" that might encourage Taiwan to try to make its decades-old de facto       independence permanent.
    -AFP, AP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UK rivals for PM hold first clash in front of Tory members
Macron counts on Saudi prince to 'ease' Ukraine war effects
Russia, Ukraine trade blame over strike on POW jail
Blinken to counter Russian charm offensive in Africa
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit
WB refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Iran flooding kills 24 people in two days
Wildfires in Germany, Czech threatening tourist region


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft