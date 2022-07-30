Video
Pakistanis plant trees to provide relief from scorching sun

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

KARACHI, Jul 29: Surrounded by neem saplings and vegetables sprouting up from scrubland in the Clifton district of Pakistan's largest city Karachi, the 61-year-old recalls a time a few years ago when the area was a giant, informal rubbish tip.
"Now there is greenery and happiness, children come in the evening to play, people come to walk," he said, speaking near a patch of trees amid a barren expanse bordered by the sea on one side and tower blocks and offices in the distance on the other.
"I have raised these plants like my children over the last four years," he added, taking a break from his labours amid a fierce summer heatwave.
Wearing a white and brown scarf around his head and a loose, cream-coloured shirt, Hussain collected dry grass from the ground and watered his cherished trees during a recent visit by reporters to the urban forest plantation project.    -Reuters









