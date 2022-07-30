Video
Saturday, 30 July, 2022
'Do not wait for updated Covid vaccines', health experts on Covid booster dose

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 57

People at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second Covid-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, according to health experts
In the wake of surge in cases of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the Covid-19 virus globally once again, health experts have recommended that those who are at high risk of severe disease must not delay getting their booster dose.
Five vaccine experts told Reuters that people at high risk of severe disease who have yet to get a second Covid-19 booster should not wait for next-generation, Omicron-targeted vaccines expected in the fall.
This statement comes in as many countries are starting to report cases of BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the virus surging. It is important to note that current vaccines continue to offer protection against hospitalization for severe disease and death.
The report stated that as the virus evolves, it is not known what version will be widely circulating in the fall or whether new vaccines - expected to target BA.4/5 in the United States and BA.1 in Europe - will be a good match.
Dr John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, who co-wrote an editorial on the subject currently under review said, "If you need a booster, get it now."
According to the Reuters report, in the United States, regulators have asked Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc to develop vaccine boosters that target both the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron cousins, as well as the original virus.
They are expected to be ready by October. While regulators in Europe, meanwhile, have signaled that they would be willing to use whichever Omicron-based booster is available to Europe soonest, which may well be the one aimed at the BA.1 variant that drove last winter's record surge in infections, the report further stated.    -Reuters


