Saturday, 30 July, 2022
Klopp needed one day to forget Liverpool's quadruple woe

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

LONDON, JULY 29: Jurgen Klopp said it took him only one day to get over Liverpool's failure to win the quadruple last season.
Klopp's side came within two matches of football immortality, only to fall just short as Manchester City pipped them to the Premier League title on the final day of the season.
Liverpool followed that near-miss by losing the Champions League final 1-0 against Real Madrid to leave them with just the FA and League Cups to show for their incredible campaign.
But Reds boss Klopp did not dwell on that misery for more than 24 hours as he quickly turned his attention to the coming season.
The German has an early chance for a small measure of revenge against City in Saturday's Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium.
"It took me a day and then we had a parade in Liverpool and I was fine with everything," Klopp said.
"We knew, obviously, it was close. When you're unlucky in moments these kind of things (happen). It's sport and we accept the rules.
"One point more is enough after 38 matchdays, and one goal more is enough in a football game. We accept that too, so it didn't take me long.
"What was my conclusion of the last season? I don't think it makes too much sense to think like this.
"We played in an incredibly high level, we were consistent, we played good football - not always but very often. We fought hard. These are all things we need to do again."    -AFP



