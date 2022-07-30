Video
Nick Kyrgios court date delayed by three weeks

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, JULY 29: Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios' court date over an alleged common assault has been pushed back three weeks, court officials said on Friday.
The Wimbledon finalist, one of the most polarising figures in tennis, was due to have his case heard next Tuesday, but it is now listed for August 23.
Earlier this month, police in Australia's Capital Territory said that a 27-year-old man later confirmed by his barrister to be Kyrgios "is scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates' Court... in relation to one charge of common assault following an incident in December 2021". Johannessen Legal, which no longer represents the player, said at the time that he was "committed to addressing any and all allegations once clear".
If Kyrgios is legally represented at court he does not have to appear in person.    -AFP


