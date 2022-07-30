Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ethiopia athletics chief urges govt to ease access to Tigray

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 136

ADDIS ABABA, JULY 29: Ethiopia's athletics chief on Thursday urged the federal government to ease access to the war-torn region of Tigray, which is home to several medallists from the recently concluded World Athletics Championships.
The northern region has been largely cut off from the rest of the country due to a conflict between federal forces and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that erupted in November 2020.
Three of Ethiopia's four gold medallists and one silver medallist from the championships held in the US city of Eugene earlier this month hail from Tigray, including the women's marathon winner Gotytom Gebreslase.
"Tigrayan athletes have still not had the opportunity to see their families. I hope that our president and our government will solve this issue," said Derartu Tulu, who heads the Ethiopian Athletics Federation.
The Olympic long-distance gold medallist added that some athletes remained stuck in Tigray and were unable to participate in the championships, which saw Ethiopia come second in the medals table behind the United States, winning a total of 10 medals.
"For these athletes, opening the roads, and other essential things that the government is aware of, we want those things to be done for us, and we sincerely ask our government," she said, speaking at a ceremony to honour the winners.
Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, who holds a largely ceremonial role, also spoke about the conflicts roiling Ethiopia at Thursday's event.
"The athlete who burst into tears saying 'I wish my father and mother watched and celebrated' touched many of our hearts when she wiped her tears with our national flag with a mixed feeling of happiness and sorrow," Saleh-Work said, referring to Gebreslase.
The conflict in northern Ethiopia has driven hundreds of thousands of people to the brink of famine, displaced more than two million and left more than nine million in need of food aid, according to the United Nations.
Fighting has eased since a humanitarian truce was declared at the end of March.
But Tigray continues to face crippling shortages of food and fuel while lacking access to essential services such as electricity and banking, according to aid agencies.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops into Tigray in November 2020 in response to what he said were attacks by the region's then ruling party, the TPLF, on federal army camps.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp needed one day to forget Liverpool's quadruple woe
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 Women's WC
Nick Kyrgios court date delayed by three weeks
Ethiopia athletics chief urges govt to ease access to Tigray
Man City's Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran
Hetmyer recalled by West Indies to face India in T20 series
Coach Silverwood warns Sri Lanka 'have a lot to learn'


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft