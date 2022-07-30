Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Hetmyer recalled by West Indies to face India in T20 series

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137

TAROUBA, JULY 29: Shimron Hetmyer was recalled by the West Indies on Thursday for back-to-back Twenty20 series against India and New Zealand as the batsman seeks to secure a place at the World Cup.
Left-hander Hetmyer had been frozen out of the international set-up due to question marks over his fitness.
The 25-year-old played the last of his 42 T20 Internationals against Australia in November last year at the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.
"We welcome back Hetmyer and it is good to see him again in West Indies colours," said lead selector Desmond Haynes.
"He will fortify the batting group and with his experience and adaptability we have a 'finisher' who can add value and win matches for the team and delight the supporters."
Hetmyer is part of a 16-man squad for the five-match series against India which gets underway at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on Friday.
Two games then take place in St Kitts with two more in Florida as India look to add to their 3-0 sweep of the West Indies in the ODI series.
The same squad of 16 players will then travel to Jamaica for the three-match T20I Series against New Zealand at Sabina Park that runs from August 10-14.
The 2022 T20 World Cup takes place in Australia in October and November.

West Indies squad:
Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks, Dominic Drakes, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas, Hayden Walsh.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp needed one day to forget Liverpool's quadruple woe
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 Women's WC
Nick Kyrgios court date delayed by three weeks
Ethiopia athletics chief urges govt to ease access to Tigray
Man City's Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran
Hetmyer recalled by West Indies to face India in T20 series
Coach Silverwood warns Sri Lanka 'have a lot to learn'


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft