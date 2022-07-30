Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Coach Silverwood warns Sri Lanka 'have a lot to learn'

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

GALLE, JULY 29: Coach Chris Silverwood warned Sri Lanka that they still have "a lot to learn" and must be more ruthless despite thrashing Pakistan in the second Test in Galle.
Test revelation Prabath Jayasuriya took five wickets with his left-arm spin as the hosts thumped Pakistan by 246 runs on Thursday to level the two-match series 1-1.
Sri Lanka were a mixed bag through a month of Tests at Galle, where they also hosted top-ranked Australia and again drew the series 1-1.
Silverwood, appointed in April to lead Sri Lanka having overseen England's Ashes humiliation in Australia, cautioned that his new side were "nowhere near a complete team yet". "We still have a lot of lessons to learn and we are developing and a work in progress," the 47-year-old Englishman said.
"We have been creating opportunities, which is good, but we need to obviously seize them."
The 30-year-old newcomer Jayasuriya was the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, taking his fourth five-wicket haul in just his third match, and was ably supported by fellow spinner Ramesh Mendis.
But Silverwood said he wants more from all his bowlers, and not just on turning sub-continent tracks.
"Consistency within the bowling attack, I don't want it to come in from one or two places, I want it to come from all the bowlers on a consistent basis," Silverwood said.
"I want to step up pressure on opposition teams around the world, not just on turning tracks here, so the seamers will have their opportunity at some point to show that they can create pressure."
Jayasuriya, who only made his Test debut earlier this month, emerged as an unlikely hero for Sri Lanka with his ability to dry up the flow of runs and pick wickets at crucial junctures.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Klopp needed one day to forget Liverpool's quadruple woe
Australia say no plans to shift 2023 Women's WC
Nick Kyrgios court date delayed by three weeks
Ethiopia athletics chief urges govt to ease access to Tigray
Man City's Shield showdown with Liverpool puts Haaland, Nunez in spotlight
Commonwealth Games open to strains of Duran Duran
Hetmyer recalled by West Indies to face India in T20 series
Coach Silverwood warns Sri Lanka 'have a lot to learn'


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft