Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:35 AM
First ever World Cup for players above 60 years to be held in Australia in September

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142
Bipin Dani

Veterans Cricket Australia will host the first ever World Cup for the players having passed 60 years of age.
This has been revealed by Rod Rice, the President Queensland Veterans Cricket and who is also the Tournament Team Liaison official.  
Speaking exclusively, he said, "This is the inaugural Over 60's World Cup, Over 50's had one in Sydney, then one in Capetown which was cancelled halfway through due to Covid. The Over 50's will be returning to Capetown in February 2023 to play a World Cup".
"This year there will be 12 teams competing. Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Zimbabwe, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Wales, Rest of the World, Canada, USA, West Indies. England decided not to attend as it clashed with the finals of the English Over 60's County competition".
"At the Over 60's World Cup on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland in September, we will be holding a meeting of all the visiting teams to discuss the future of this competition and looking at forming a Committee. The size of the competition will be left open at this stage until we see how much interest there is, who knows what the future will hold", he further added.
"The weather on the Sunshine Coast in September will be quite mild, being the start of Spring. The biggest issue the players will face is backing up from game to game and how their bodies hold up. We have had a few requests for Physios to be on hand each playing day", Rice signed off.










