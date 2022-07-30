Bangladesh Athletics team off for UK

The Bangladesh national athletics team left Dhaka on Friday morning for the United Kingdom (UK) to take part in the 22th Commonwealth Games now being held in Birmingham.

The six-member athletics team included five players and a coach. Athlete Imranur Rahman, who has been undergoing training in Sheffield, London, will participate in the Commonwealth Games from there.

Athletics team:

Imranur Rahman (100me event), Sumiya Dewan (100m), Rakibul Islam (100m and 200m), Mahfuzur Rahman (high jump), Umme Hafsa Rumki (high jump) and Nazrul Islam Rumi (coach). -BSS















