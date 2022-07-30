Video
Saturday, 30 July, 2022
Winning is the only target: Afif

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Sports Reporter

Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Bangladesh middle-order batter and the 2nd most experienced batter in the youth-based Bangladesh squad against Zimbabwe, expressed that they will try to win every match of the series.
Full strength Bangladesh side had to struggle a lot in and against Zimbabwe in 2018 to secure the title 2-1. They narrowly escaped in the series decider. So, the Tigers without their senior campaigners have to face big challenges in the series commences today. Afif however, told that the only plan of Bangladesh tent is to win and they are eying on clean sweep.
"The only planning is to win," Afif seen to speak in a video message, conveyed by the BCB on Friday, "we must try to win all the matches here".  
The Tigers had sweated ahead of the series starter at Harare and were seen comfortable with the condition, where they have played many matches in the past.
The series is the preparatory platform for the Tigers ahead of the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup. But Afif informed that he only likes to focus on current actions instead of thinking a lot about future events. He said, "I never like to thing vastly for what is waiting in the future, rather I always try to focus on the present and try to give my hundred per cent".
The 2nd match of the series will take place tomorrow and the last and the final game of the series set for August 2. After the 20-over affairs, the two sides will lock horns for three ODI matches, scheduled for August 5, 7 and 10 respectively.


