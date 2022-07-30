New-look Bangladesh optimistic for winning start



Bangladesh T20i team's practice session at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Friday. photo: BCB

Nurul Hasan Shohan wants to make his debut as Bangladesh captain memorable winning the match today.

The match will commence at 5:00pm (BST).

Bangladesh are going to play a T20i series sans either of the fantastic-five for the first time. A T20i series without Shakib, Mushfiq and Mahmudullah is the part of Bangladesh lab work before the big platforms like Asia Cup and the World Cup. A bunch of fresh bloods will take challenges to steady their spots in the national squad.

Either Parvez Hossain Emon or Munim Shahriar will open the innings alongside Liton Das while Anamul Haque Bijoy, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo and skipper Shohan are the following names for the batting order. Mosaddek Hossain Shaikat is ahead of Mehidy Miraz as the spinning all-rounder as Mosaddek had been outstanding with the ball against West Indies. Sheikh Mahedi can be the spinning partner of Nasum Ahmed if the Bangladesh think tank doesn't prefer Hasan Mahmud as the third pace option beside Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

Zimbabwe on the contrary, are buoyant after confirming the spot in forthcoming T20 World Cup and are going to get all experienced campaigners in the squad sans pacers duo Tendai Chatar and Blessing Muzarabbani as both the quick are ruled out of the series sustaining respective injuries.

Still the hosts are a balanced side combining names like Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva, Sikandar Raza Butt, Wessly Madhevere, Ryan Burl and Wellington Masakadza.

Harare recorded run-galore in the past and the average first innings total here is 160 with some help for spinners. The weather forecast shows a shiny day for uninterrupted game and the toss winning side must prefer to bat first and try to post a good total on the board to defend.

















