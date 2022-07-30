Video
BNP sets a record of torture on minority: Quader

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the BNP has only set a record of torture of minority people in the country.
"There is no instance of attacks and torture in the country, which they (BNP) carried out on the Hindu community during their reign," Quader said responding to a statement of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
 He was addressing the triennial conference of various units and wards of Dhaka North City of Awami League, joining virtually from his official residence here this       afternoon.
 Criticising the BNP leaders, he said the talks of electricity do not befit the people, who gave poles to the people of the country instead of providing electricity.
 The AL General Secretary said, "Telling lies has become a habit of BNP."
"What development have you done for the country, from which you will seek votes from the people?" he questioned pointing to Mirza Fakhrul.
 He said people want development, so Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is doing so for the                  countrymen.
 "That's why people are happy about the development activities of the government of Sheikh Hasina, which is making the BNP upset," he added.
 The AL general secretary said the AL will win in the next general elections under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina by building bridge between the AL men and the people.
 The Awami League does not do politics for itself, rather they do politics for the betterment of the country's people, he said, asking the party men to get ready for the next general election as it is approaching.
 Quader also called upon the AL leaders and activists to get prepared to resist all the conspiracies of the communal forces.
 "We have to deal the people with good behaviors, and then none can stop the victory of Awami League," he added.
 AL joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Mirza Azam, Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman, its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi and Md Habib Hasan, MP, among others, spoke at the meeting with Uttara Paschim Thana AL president advocate Monowar Islam Chowdhury Robin in the chair.    -BSS


