Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:34 AM
Holy Ashura on August 9

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116

Holy Ashura, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), will be observed in the country on August 9 as the Muharram moon was sighted in the Bangladesh sky on Friday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Moon Sighting Committee held at the conference room of Islamic Foundation's Baitul Mukarram office with Additional Secretary of Religious Affairs Ministry Md A Awal Howlader in the chair.
The Arabic month of Zilhaj will end on Saturday and the counting of Muharram will begin on Sunday, said a press release of Islamic Foundation.
Holy Ashura is observed on 10th of Muharram in the Hijri year commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), grandson of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM).
On this day in the Hijri year of 61, Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) along with his family members and 72 followers embraced the martyrdom in the hands of soldiers of Yazid at the desert of Karbala to uphold the teachings of the Prophet (SM).    -UNB


