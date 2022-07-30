Bangabandhu Tunnel likely to be opened in December

CHATTOGRAM, July 29: The first tube of the two-tube Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel will open for traffic in November while the second tube in December. Cabinet Secretary Khondker Anwarul Islam disclosed it to the journalists on Friady at Circuit House. He visited the under-construction tunnel on Friday afternoon.

The contractors appointed for construction of Bangabandhu Tunnel project have been trying hard to complete the works by December this year.

In this connection, the authorities have geared up their activities to open the tunnel this year.

Harunur Rashid Chowdhury, Project director of Bangabandhu Tunnel told the Daily Observer, "We have been working hard day and night to complete the works within the deadline."

After opening the Padma Bridge Bangladesh governemnt is trying to fulfil another dream with the opening of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel, the first underwater expressway in the country at the end of the current year.

The work, including the construction of the main tunnel and the approach roads in Chattogram, is 90 percent complete.

Meanwhile, the boring works of the second tube of the Bangabandhu Tunnel was completed in October 10 last year.

But with the dynamic step of the authority concerned, the works of the tunnel progressed amid pandemic.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader formally opened the boring works of Second Tube of Bangabandhu Tunnel under Karnaphuli River through Video conference from his official residence on December 12 in 2020.

The boring works of the second tube started from Anoawra end which concluded at Patenga end.

Within ten months, the boring works of the second tube have been completed.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring works of the first tube on February 24 in 2019 last. The two-tube tunnel stretching 2,450 meters each.

The two- tube comprised of four lanes and each tube measures 35 feet wide and 16 feet high. Bangladesh Bridge Authority is constructing the 3.5- kilometer- long country's first-ever four-lane Bangabandhu tunnel under Karnaphuli River with an approach road of 4.89 kilometers alongside 740 meters of bridge linking the main port city with southern region of Chattogram.









