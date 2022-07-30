Video
Covid: 1 dies, 355 new cases

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149
Staff Correspondent

The country recorded one more death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands at 29,285. During the time 355 new cases were also detected, bringing the number of cases to 2,004,543.   
Besides, 696 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the 1,940,779 and overall recovery rate at 96.82 per cent, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).      
The country logged positivity rate of  5.84 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 13.76 per cent and the death rate at 1.46 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 879 labs across the country tested 6,083 samples.
The deceased was a man from the Dhaka division.
However, the country's maiden cases were reported on March 8, on 2020. The first death from the virus was reported on March 18 of the same year.


