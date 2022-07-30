|
Recipe
|
Culinary Artiste and Owner of Farzana' s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine
Mango Custard
Ingredients:
Mango pulp-500 gm(well blended)
Thickened liquid milk-1 liter
condensed milk- 6tbsp
corn flour-1/3cup
Mango essence-3/4 drops (optional)
Garnish- sliced mango,
pomegranate seeds.
Methods:
Thickened 1 liter milk, mix with mango pulp and place on the burner, Cook for five minutes then add the diluted corn flour mix with room temperature milk and add with the mango mixture. Then cook for another 5 minutes until become the correct consistency of custard. Add-just the sweet according to individual taste. set in a dish and garnish. Serve chilled.
Mango Mousse
Ingredients:
Mango blended &
pulp(reduction)- 250 gm
Biscuit Crumbled - 7/8 pcs
Butter-35 gm
Whip cream- 200 gm
Mango essence-2/3 drops
Caster sugar-1 1/2 cup
Cream of tartar-1/2 tsp
Cherry -for garnish
Mint leaves- for garnish
Methods:
At first make the mango reduction pulp and blend it with sugar. For base crumbs the biscuits & mix with butter. whipped the cream until soften and add the essence and cream of tartar. Decorate in to a large goblet need to place it in a plate, then gradually set the layers step by step. Garnish with cherry and mint leaves. serve chilled. Also can serve in a string farm mold with apply the same techniques.