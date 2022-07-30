

Farzana Anwar Emon Culinary Artiste and Owner of Farzana' s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine





Mango Custard



Ingredients:

Mango pulp-500 gm(well blended)

Thickened liquid milk-1 liter

condensed milk- 6tbsp

corn flour-1/3cup

Mango essence-3/4 drops (optional)

Garnish- sliced mango,

pomegranate seeds.





Recipe

Thickened 1 liter milk, mix with mango pulp and place on the burner, Cook for five minutes then add the diluted corn flour mix with room temperature milk and add with the mango mixture. Then cook for another 5 minutes until become the correct consistency of custard. Add-just the sweet according to individual taste. set in a dish and garnish. Serve chilled.











Mango Mousse



Ingredients:

Mango blended &

pulp(reduction)- 250 gm

Biscuit Crumbled - 7/8 pcs

Butter-35 gm

Recipe

Mango essence-2/3 drops

Caster sugar-1 1/2 cup

Cream of tartar-1/2 tsp

Cherry -for garnish

Mint leaves- for garnish





Methods:

