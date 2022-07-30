Video
Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Farzana Anwar Emon

Culinary Artiste and  Owner of  Farzana' s Cuisine And Gastronomy Bengali Cuisine


Mango Custard

Ingredients:
Mango pulp-500 gm(well blended)
Thickened liquid milk-1 liter
condensed milk- 6tbsp
corn flour-1/3cup
Mango essence-3/4 drops (optional)
Garnish- sliced mango,
pomegranate seeds.


Methods:
Thickened 1 liter milk, mix with mango pulp  and  place on the burner, Cook for five minutes then add the diluted corn flour mix with room temperature milk and add with the mango mixture. Then cook for another 5 minutes until become the correct consistency of custard. Add-just the sweet according to individual taste. set in a dish and garnish. Serve chilled.





Mango Mousse

Ingredients:
Mango blended &
pulp(reduction)- 250 gm
Biscuit Crumbled - 7/8 pcs
Butter-35 gm
Whip cream- 200 gm
Mango essence-2/3 drops
Caster sugar-1 1/2 cup
Cream of tartar-1/2 tsp
Cherry -for garnish
Mint leaves- for garnish


Methods:
At first make the mango reduction pulp and  blend it with sugar. For base crumbs the biscuits & mix with butter. whipped the cream until soften and add the essence and cream of tartar. Decorate in to a large goblet need to place it in a plate, then gradually set the layers step by step. Garnish with cherry and  mint leaves. serve chilled. Also can serve in a string farm mold with apply the same techniques.



