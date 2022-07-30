

Razia's makeover now @ Dhanmondi

Former caretaker government's industrial advisor Giti Ara Safia Chowdhury, BSOAB president and Cheif of Persona Kaniz Almas Khan, Owner of Bindia Aleya Sharmin Kochi, Hair expert Kazi Kamrul Islam and many others were present at the event.

This branch is very large and modern to meet the needs of the customers. The branch will offer innovations in beauty and more advanced services. Apart from the special day service, the customers can easily avail the weekly care facility.

The company will keep several offers on the occasion of the opening of the new outlet. For that you have to hit the outlet.





















