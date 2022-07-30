Bishwo Rang’s Didi, Dada festival

Bishwo Rang is a well known fashion brand in the fashion industry of Bangladesh. In these 27 years, the fashion house has given many talented models by organizing various events and they are constantly illuminating the media arena of this country with their own talent. In a bid to keep that trend up, "Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang-er Didi-2022" is going to start for the 7th time and "Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang-er Dada-2022" is going to start for the 2nd time. Boys and girls of any age, of any religion, from any part of the country can participate in this competition. In the past years, all those who have won the "Sharad Saje Bishwo Rang er Didi and Dada" have been given an exposure in the media world through dramas, movies, advertisements. It is believed they have the potential to be the bright stars of the future. So prepare yourself.