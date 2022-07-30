

Dr. Nazma Akter

Symptoms of dehydration: The early stages of dehydration usually have no signs or symptoms, but can include dryness of the mouth and thirst. Other symptoms of early or mild dehydration may include: headache, dry skin, passing less urine than normal, tiredness, dizziness and Cramping in the arms and legs.

As dehydration increases, signs may include: extreme thirst and parched mouth and tongue, rapid pulse, dark, yellow urine, little or no urination, sunken eyes, in infants, a sunken fontanelle (the soft spot on the top of the head), skin that has lost its elasticity and doesn't quickly return to its normal position after being pinched, absence of tears when crying, irritability or drowsiness.

During hot and humid weather, you are at higher risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, including cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In severe cases, dehydration and heat stroke can result in shock and even death.

How do combat dehydration during warm weather?

Combat dehydration during warm weather

Any time you exercise in extreme heat or for more than one hour, supplement water with a sports drink that contains electrolytes and 6 percent to 8 percent carbohydrates. This prevents "hyponatremia" (low blood sodium), which dilutes your blood and could also lead to serious impairment and death.

Begin exercise well-hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids the day before and within the hour before, during and after your exercise session.

Avoid alcohol the day before or the day of a long exercise bout, and avoid exercising with a hangover.

Consider all fluids, including juices, milk and soups (though excluding alcohol, which is extremely dehydrating).

Eat at least five cups of fruits and vegetables per day for optimum health, as they all contain various levels of water and the all-important nutrient potassium.

Combat dehydration during warm weather

Following strenuous exercise, you need more protein to build muscle, carbohydrates to refuel muscle, electrolytes to replenish what's lost in sweat, and fluids to help rehydrate the body. You can also replace fluid and sodium losses with watery foods that contain salt and potassium, such as soup and vegetable juices.

To determine your individualized need for fluid replacement: During heavy exercise, weigh yourself immediately before and after exercise. If you see an immediate loss of weight, you've lost valuable water. Drink 3 cups of fluid for every pound lost.

It's best to remember that other drinks, such as soft drinks, coffee, or alcohol-containing beverages, are no substitute for water. Although they contain water, they also contain ingredients which are dehydrating.

Other things you can do to avoid dehydration during hot weather include: avoiding the sun in the middle of the day - exercise or do outdoor activities early in the morning or evening instead; wearing sunscreen and a hat that shades your head, neck, ears and face - sunburn stops your body from cooling itself down properly; wearing thin, loose clothing - this allows good airflow, which helps sweat evaporate; and avoiding dark clothing, as this absorbs more heat than light clothing.

It is recommended that during hot weather we should be drinking water even when not thirsty. You can tell if you are well hydrated if you do not feel thirsty and your urine is a dilute (clear) colour.

The writer is an Assistant Professor, (Endocrinology & Metabolism), Department of Medicine, MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka





Dehydration is the loss of water and salts from the body. We need water to maintain our blood volume and blood pressure and to ensure our body functions properly. The human body consists of nearly 60 per cent water; brain tissue is said to consist of about 85 per cent water. Along with water, the body also needs electrolytes, which are salts normally found in blood, other fluids, and cells. The human body contains a high proportion of water, so when the temperature rises and the body tries to cool itself by sweating, dehydration can occur, particularly in children.Symptoms of dehydration: The early stages of dehydration usually have no signs or symptoms, but can include dryness of the mouth and thirst. Other symptoms of early or mild dehydration may include: headache, dry skin, passing less urine than normal, tiredness, dizziness and Cramping in the arms and legs.As dehydration increases, signs may include: extreme thirst and parched mouth and tongue, rapid pulse, dark, yellow urine, little or no urination, sunken eyes, in infants, a sunken fontanelle (the soft spot on the top of the head), skin that has lost its elasticity and doesn't quickly return to its normal position after being pinched, absence of tears when crying, irritability or drowsiness.During hot and humid weather, you are at higher risk of dehydration and heat-related illnesses, including cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. In severe cases, dehydration and heat stroke can result in shock and even death.How do combat dehydration during warm weather?Water should be given to counteract dehydration in hot or humid weather, regardless of your activity level. Drinking water helps lower your body temperature and replace the fluid you lose through sweating. It should be drunk before you get to the stage of feeling thirsty. As summer temperatures hit, here are a number of important tips. You have todDrink enough water to prevent thirst, monitor fluid loss by checking the color of your urine. It should be pale yellow and not dark yellow, too smelly or cloudy. For short-duration (less than 60 minutes), low-to-moderate-intensity activity, water is a good choice to drink before, during and after exercise.Any time you exercise in extreme heat or for more than one hour, supplement water with a sports drink that contains electrolytes and 6 percent to 8 percent carbohydrates. This prevents "hyponatremia" (low blood sodium), which dilutes your blood and could also lead to serious impairment and death.Begin exercise well-hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids the day before and within the hour before, during and after your exercise session.Avoid alcohol the day before or the day of a long exercise bout, and avoid exercising with a hangover.Consider all fluids, including juices, milk and soups (though excluding alcohol, which is extremely dehydrating).Eat at least five cups of fruits and vegetables per day for optimum health, as they all contain various levels of water and the all-important nutrient potassium.During exercise, for those who experience high sodium losses, eat salty foods in a pre-exercise meal or add an appropriate amount of salt to sports drinks consumed during exercise.Following strenuous exercise, you need more protein to build muscle, carbohydrates to refuel muscle, electrolytes to replenish what's lost in sweat, and fluids to help rehydrate the body. You can also replace fluid and sodium losses with watery foods that contain salt and potassium, such as soup and vegetable juices.To determine your individualized need for fluid replacement: During heavy exercise, weigh yourself immediately before and after exercise. If you see an immediate loss of weight, you've lost valuable water. Drink 3 cups of fluid for every pound lost.It's best to remember that other drinks, such as soft drinks, coffee, or alcohol-containing beverages, are no substitute for water. Although they contain water, they also contain ingredients which are dehydrating.Other things you can do to avoid dehydration during hot weather include: avoiding the sun in the middle of the day - exercise or do outdoor activities early in the morning or evening instead; wearing sunscreen and a hat that shades your head, neck, ears and face - sunburn stops your body from cooling itself down properly; wearing thin, loose clothing - this allows good airflow, which helps sweat evaporate; and avoiding dark clothing, as this absorbs more heat than light clothing.It is recommended that during hot weather we should be drinking water even when not thirsty. You can tell if you are well hydrated if you do not feel thirsty and your urine is a dilute (clear) colour.The writer is an Assistant Professor, (Endocrinology & Metabolism), Department of Medicine, MARKS Medical College & Hospital, Mirpur-14, Dhaka