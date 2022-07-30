Women more exposed to water crisis





Saline water intrusion affects groundwater, and seawater intrusions threaten surface water ponds, tanks, and other impoundments. Storm surges can overtop coastal defenses and wreak havoc with water infrastructure in the Bay of Bengal. Increasing average sea levels because of anthropogenic climate change puts additional strain on infrastructure.

Previous studies have consistently reported higher salinity, as well as considerable trace and toxic elements in the groundwater samples from this area.

Most of the people in the region purify the pond water through PSF (Pressure Sand Filter), which is a temporary technology that any natural calamity or disasters due to climate change can damage the water sources resulting in temporary shortage of drinking and household water. This is especially distressing for local women and children who face several serious health issues, like diarrhea and eye and skin infections, from the unsuitable water. Women in the region are also more susceptible to domestic and sexual assault as a consequence of the water crisis.

Most regions have one or two PSF filters to sustain the entire neighborhood it is located at. Women are mainly involved in collecting drinking and household water for the family and they carry the collected water in a jar by themselves. The distance of water source creates water insecurity problems for the women.

One of the existing technologies for water purification is the Reverse Osmosis (RO) technology. RO is a water purification procedure that uses a semi-permeable membrane (synthetic liner) to filter out pollutants and big particles like chlorine, salt, and soil from drinking water.

RO, in addition to eliminating pollutants and sediments, can also remove pesticides and bacteria virus, which you do not want to drink. Recent research has shown that RO is a feasible technology of fresh water source in the coastal areas of Bangladesh. It is a new source of freshwater that will not dwindle during droughts, ensuring adequate pure water supplies all year. The RO or water purification machine can withstand any natural calamity because it purifies water using only ground water.

In the event of a natural disaster, groundwater cannot be harmed, so this technology is a long lasting water purification technology. Dissolved solids, color, organic pollutants, and pollution are all removed from raw water using RO technology. As a result, RO technology can be a lifesaver in areas of Bangladesh where freshwater is scarce.

Through this RO plant technology, local people in the southwestern region of Bangladesh are able to access potable water. The plant is essential in helping to improve the quality of drinking water. PSF and deep-tube wells are not sustainable during dry season and are vulnerable to natural calamities. The availability of water per day is not sufficient for number of households that are dependent on them, and deep-tube wells are usually placed at an unappealing distance from most houses.

The introduction of RO technology will be a major step forward towards water development in the rural districts. The improvement in water governance plays a huge role in achieving the sustainable water management. Regular message about the value of RO plants, consistent access to safe drinking water, and social and behavioral changes is crucial to influence to bring upon the sustainable change to society.

Water governance is able to implement policies and action plans based on the training and knowledge on the RO technology to achieve a sustainable water management goal. On a national level, a region is able to access clean water and sanitation, which enables us to achieve and progress towards several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as Good Health and Well-being, Clean Water and Sanitation, Sustainable Cities and Communities, Life Below Water , and create a sustainable environment in the region.

RO technology is technically and economically feasible for producing fresh water compared to other technologies. It also meets the Bangladesh and World Health Organization (WHO) standards set for potable water.

An individual requires 2-3 liters of drinking water per day. RO technology can purify water for up to 50,000 people per day. RO treatment plant can surely play a great role to strengthen resilience in water security for the coastal households of the study area.

The Bangladeshi government should take the required steps to increase water security by putting in community-based RO plants, to ensure sustainable clean and potable water withdrawals and supplies in order to manage clean water scarcity and significantly reduce the number of people affected by it.

Written by Tasnim Lamisa, Research Assistant of Cap-Net Bangladesh; and Md. Nasir Uddin, Network Manager of Cap-Net Bangladesh.



The authors can be reached at

