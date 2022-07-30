

Impact of mothers’ employment in family

Concerns that mothers' increasing labour-market participation means that they are becoming more rooted in their work life and more 'work-centred' at the expense of their family responsibilities were not borne out.

What happened in the mothers' workplace and how their work interacted with their home life affected family relationships. These were just as important as the amount of time they spent working in maintaining sound family relationships. Yet, most family-friendly policies focus on the time spent at work.

Mothers and fathers thought that the mother's work had a positive impact on their family relationships. The mother's employment provided skills and resources that meant they could meet their children's emotional, developmental and material needs better. Their relationship with their partner was enhanced because they shared the financial burden of providing for their family and had more common interests.

Mothers had some problems switching off 'bad' work feelings. Some who had to bring home work resented the time they spent on this. Some fathers felt their partner lacked time for being a couple and paying attention to their children. Some also regarded the transference of the mother's workplace ethos and skills - and workplace-generated stress - into the home as intrusions into family life.

Family-friendly policies were ineffective in helping the mothers to deal with the stresses of paid work, as they did not affect the gendered division of labour in the mothers' homes. Nor did these policies mitigate the effects of the impact of work stresses on family life. Such policies focused on the amount of time spent at work rather than on how that time was being used and the quality of that time.

So, family relationships could arise as much from the quality of time spent at work by the mothers as from the amount of time they spent at work. Family-friendly workplace policies and practices may have helped the mothers to modify their time schedules to balance the demands of work and family, but tended to individualise their difficulties. There were also structural inequalities in the mothers' access to these practices - most of those who were in lower status, lower paid jobs were not eligible to use them.

And at the end we can say family-friendly workplace policies and practices may need to focus more clearly on such aspects as--managing the intensity of work, how an organisation manages the level of workload, the extent to which employees can feel autonomy and control and the extent to which mothers feel able to achieve their goals in the context of the time available.



















