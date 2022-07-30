

Kranuching Marma playing pioneer in protecting marginal women’s rights

The Kranuching Marma's family is a little different from the other ten families. Stories of growing up with hardships is interspersed with Kranuching's life. Kranuching got married as a child when she was in class 8. Then she started a family with a farmer husband through poverty. Kranching Marma dreamed of higher education for her children even though she could not be educated herself. Today, Kraunching Marma has come a long way towards that dream.

Kranuching Marma's son Nushaimang Marma (28) has completed his Master's in History from Dhaka University and daughter Chaidawang Marma (21) is studying in Kushtia Islamic University.

In Thanchi Upazila, Kranuching Marma has been an active member of the Bagan Reflect Action Circle team, an implementation of BNKS in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh since 2012.

During the 2015 natural disaster when Cyclone Komen hit the country hard, it extensively damaged jum farming, fruit orchards and other agricultural activities, the main source of livelihood of most of the families of ActionAid Bangladesh's subsidiary BNKS's work area, Bolipara, Thanchi and Tindu Union.

In view of that, the information of the affected families was collected in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh to provide emergency assistance and women's leadership. Committees were formed in two unions to provide emergency assistance and women's leadership. Kranuching Marma contributed here as one of the women as the head of the Women Leadership Committee of Bolipara Union. Also other women in the group like Kranuching Marma had first-hand experience as indigenous women in disaster leadership.

Also, she provided overall support for the reconstruction/partial construction of the houses of the affected families when the area suffered large-scale damage due to the 2019 landslides. Besides, all the materials for the repair of houses are bought by themselves from Bandarban and distributed to the beneficiaries which set an example of the leadership of women in Thanchi Upazila disaster.

Kranuching Marma (51) says, through ActionAid Bangladesh, she got the opportunity to gain expertise in various issues including women's rights, women's human rights, gender discrimination, prevention of natural disasters. Along with various awareness sessions, she has been encouraging women to grow vegetables in their home gardens.

As a participant of the ongoing project in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh and BNKS, she has developed her skills, on the other hand, as a representative of women, she has been elected twice as a member of the reserved women's seat in Bolipara Union Parishad. Moreover, she has won National Award twice from upazila and district level for her contribution to education and leadership.

Kranuching Marma also said that during her tenure as a public representative of Bolipara Union, she tirelessly assisted for 53 people in getting old age allowance, 51 for VGD, 41 for widow allowance, food in exchange for work, and poor women and men allowance. Moreover, she has been playing a strong role in dealing with natural disasters and climate by planting trees near the local communities and preserving forests. She also said that taking the pregnant women of any village to the local Shurjer Hasi Clinic for safe delivery during labour is one of the contributions of humanitarian women.

Kranuching Marma says, "thanks for the way I was able to work through the formation of the women's leadership committee with the support of BNKS and ActionAid Bangladesh. What has been achieved would never have been possible had I not been involved with Reflection Action Circle. As a result of my involvement in emergency humanitarian response work, I was elected as a president of the Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Prevention of Violence against Women and Children of the local Bolipara Union. I dream of creating a world free of discrimination."











Kranuching Marma (51) is a resident of Bagan Para in Bolipara Union. Her husband Monghlasingh Marma (57) is an agriculturist. Their family has been living happily and peacefully for a long time in Bagan Para with 1 son and 1 daughter.The Kranuching Marma's family is a little different from the other ten families. Stories of growing up with hardships is interspersed with Kranuching's life. Kranuching got married as a child when she was in class 8. Then she started a family with a farmer husband through poverty. Kranching Marma dreamed of higher education for her children even though she could not be educated herself. Today, Kraunching Marma has come a long way towards that dream.Kranuching Marma's son Nushaimang Marma (28) has completed his Master's in History from Dhaka University and daughter Chaidawang Marma (21) is studying in Kushtia Islamic University.In Thanchi Upazila, Kranuching Marma has been an active member of the Bagan Reflect Action Circle team, an implementation of BNKS in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh since 2012.During the 2015 natural disaster when Cyclone Komen hit the country hard, it extensively damaged jum farming, fruit orchards and other agricultural activities, the main source of livelihood of most of the families of ActionAid Bangladesh's subsidiary BNKS's work area, Bolipara, Thanchi and Tindu Union.In view of that, the information of the affected families was collected in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh to provide emergency assistance and women's leadership. Committees were formed in two unions to provide emergency assistance and women's leadership. Kranuching Marma contributed here as one of the women as the head of the Women Leadership Committee of Bolipara Union. Also other women in the group like Kranuching Marma had first-hand experience as indigenous women in disaster leadership.Also, she provided overall support for the reconstruction/partial construction of the houses of the affected families when the area suffered large-scale damage due to the 2019 landslides. Besides, all the materials for the repair of houses are bought by themselves from Bandarban and distributed to the beneficiaries which set an example of the leadership of women in Thanchi Upazila disaster.Kranuching Marma (51) says, through ActionAid Bangladesh, she got the opportunity to gain expertise in various issues including women's rights, women's human rights, gender discrimination, prevention of natural disasters. Along with various awareness sessions, she has been encouraging women to grow vegetables in their home gardens.As a participant of the ongoing project in collaboration with ActionAid Bangladesh and BNKS, she has developed her skills, on the other hand, as a representative of women, she has been elected twice as a member of the reserved women's seat in Bolipara Union Parishad. Moreover, she has won National Award twice from upazila and district level for her contribution to education and leadership.Kranuching Marma also said that during her tenure as a public representative of Bolipara Union, she tirelessly assisted for 53 people in getting old age allowance, 51 for VGD, 41 for widow allowance, food in exchange for work, and poor women and men allowance. Moreover, she has been playing a strong role in dealing with natural disasters and climate by planting trees near the local communities and preserving forests. She also said that taking the pregnant women of any village to the local Shurjer Hasi Clinic for safe delivery during labour is one of the contributions of humanitarian women.Kranuching Marma says, "thanks for the way I was able to work through the formation of the women's leadership committee with the support of BNKS and ActionAid Bangladesh. What has been achieved would never have been possible had I not been involved with Reflection Action Circle. As a result of my involvement in emergency humanitarian response work, I was elected as a president of the Standing Committee on Disaster Management and Prevention of Violence against Women and Children of the local Bolipara Union. I dream of creating a world free of discrimination."