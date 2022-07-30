

Fishers fetch hilsa fish a plenty in Bay of Bengal

With increasing catches, prices of hilsas are also coming down at different bazaars in Barishal.

According to market sources, the price of per kg hilsa with one kg weight has decreased to Tk 1,200 from Tk 1,500 at the retail level.

Hilsas below one kg weight are selling at Tk 900 to 1,000 per kg while 800 gram ones at Tk 900.

Soon after the lifting of the ban (May 20-July 23), fishers of Alipur-Mahipur, Galacipa, Patharghata, Parerh Hat, Char Montaj, Dhalchar, Char Kukri-Mukri and other sea shore areas started going to the sea.

They went to the Bay of Bengal with their fishing trawlers having food and ice for 10-12 days. But most of them came back to fishing Ghats only after three days with their hilsa-laden boats.

More than one fisher and warehouse owner at Mahipur-Alipur and Galacipa said, this year hilsa sizes are good.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF), hilsas are moving across an economic zone of 1, 18,813 square kilometre area covering coastal shore and 200 nautical miles of sea.

But amid disastrous monsoon, fishing nets can be dropped in areas ranging from Dubla Point to Dhalchar in the downstream of Monpura in Bhola via Char Kukri-Mukri to Teknaf and middle sea of Saint Martin. Hilsa flocks are netted in these zones mostly.

The 65-day ban included 22 days of breeding period of after and before full moon of Ashwin.

According to the DoF sources, in the 2020-2021 financial year, the hilsa catching was over 5.65 metric tons (MT), about 15,000 MT higher than the previous fiscal year. The production growth stood at 2.68 per cent.

Of the total hilsa production in the country, 70 per cent hilsas were netted in southern region.

