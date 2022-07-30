Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two men held in rape cases

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Our Correspondents

Two men have been arrested in two separate rape cases in two districts- Narayanganj and Kishoreganj, recently.
NARAYANGANJ: A supervisor has been arrested by police for rape of a female security worker repeatedly at an export-oriented garment factory at Fatullah in the district.
The arrested is Yakub Ali, 42, son of late Akalu Sheikh of Dakshin Salanda Village under Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur District. He works as a supervisor of male security personnel at an export-oriented garment factory, named 'Shovon Garments' at Fatullah. The victim female security person also works at the same factory.
Police said the victim filed a case accusing Yakub Ali under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fatullah Model Police Station (PS) at the night of July 21.
In her case, the plaintiff has mentioned that colleague Yakub Ali used to make dirty proposals to her. He used to touch various sensitive parts of her body.
At one night about three months back, accused Yakub Ali called her to the 4th floor of the factory building when she was on duty and raped her over there. Intimidating and threatening her to sack from job, he also warned the victim not to mention the matter to anyone else. Then Yakub raped the plaintiff several times inside the factory intimidating her.
At around 2pm on June 17 last, Yakub again called her to the 4th floor of the factory building and raped her there.
The husband of the victim alleged that the accused used to blackmail his wife recording the videos of rape. "My wife didn't disclose it to anyone else fearing public embarrassment. Being failed to tolerate the repression of the accused Yakub Ali, she informed me about the matter two to three days back. Then we have filed the case."
Following the case, the accused was arrested from his house on July 22, said the investigation officer of the case Fatullah Model PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sohag Chowdhury.
The SI said the victim's medical test was conducted while the accused was sent to court.
Officer-in-Charge of Fatullah Model PS Rezaul Haque confirmed the matter.
KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an accused of the gang-rape of a housewife in Karimganj Upazila of the district from Gulistan area in Dhaka on July 22.
The arrested man is Kamal Uddin, 42, son of Mangal Mia of Charpara Moralpara area under Karimganj Upazila.
On June 27, Kamal Uddin along with others gang-raped a housewife at Karimganj and fled away.
A case was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection.
RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force arrested Kamal Uddin from Gulistan area of Dhaka.
However, the arrested was handed over police, the official added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fishers fetch hilsa fish a plenty in Bay of Bengal
Two men held in rape cases
Social forestry dividends distributed at Sadullapur
10 people found dead in eight districts
600 CNG autos suspend operations for gas crisis
Welfare cheques of Tk 14 lakh were distributed among 16 journalists
The International Tiger Day-2022  observed in Dacope Upazila
Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists


Latest News
Bangladesh beat Maldives 4-1 in SAFF U-20 Championship
World Bank refuses new funding for bankrupt Sri Lanka
Petrol-bomb can be found from BNP's hurricane procession: Hasan
PM for establishing direct connectivity with Uzbekistan
Holy Ashura on Aug 9
Families wail losing near and dear ones in Ctg train accident
Journalist Amit Habib laid to rest
Telling lies become a habit of BNP: Quader
Mirsarai rail crossing gateman held for questioning
Resign and hand over power to people: Fakhrul urges govt
Most Read News
Bangladesh will not face crisis like in Sri Lanka
Bangladesh & international social security scheme
Activists of BJP take part in a protest rally against the Trinamool Congress
Garments export from Mongla Port begins after Padma Bridge opening
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit amid Taiwan tension
Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) Rear Admiral M Ashraful Haque
Individual’s role in tackling energy crisis
Back to 1969
PM stresses on boosting export, reducing import to stabilise forex reserve
40 killed by missile attack on Donetsk prison
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft