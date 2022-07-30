Two men held in rape cases

Two men have been arrested in two separate rape cases in two districts- Narayanganj and Kishoreganj, recently.

NARAYANGANJ: A supervisor has been arrested by police for rape of a female security worker repeatedly at an export-oriented garment factory at Fatullah in the district.

The arrested is Yakub Ali, 42, son of late Akalu Sheikh of Dakshin Salanda Village under Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur District. He works as a supervisor of male security personnel at an export-oriented garment factory, named 'Shovon Garments' at Fatullah. The victim female security person also works at the same factory.

Police said the victim filed a case accusing Yakub Ali under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act with Fatullah Model Police Station (PS) at the night of July 21.

In her case, the plaintiff has mentioned that colleague Yakub Ali used to make dirty proposals to her. He used to touch various sensitive parts of her body.

At one night about three months back, accused Yakub Ali called her to the 4th floor of the factory building when she was on duty and raped her over there. Intimidating and threatening her to sack from job, he also warned the victim not to mention the matter to anyone else. Then Yakub raped the plaintiff several times inside the factory intimidating her.

At around 2pm on June 17 last, Yakub again called her to the 4th floor of the factory building and raped her there.

The husband of the victim alleged that the accused used to blackmail his wife recording the videos of rape. "My wife didn't disclose it to anyone else fearing public embarrassment. Being failed to tolerate the repression of the accused Yakub Ali, she informed me about the matter two to three days back. Then we have filed the case."

Following the case, the accused was arrested from his house on July 22, said the investigation officer of the case Fatullah Model PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Sohag Chowdhury.

The SI said the victim's medical test was conducted while the accused was sent to court.

Officer-in-Charge of Fatullah Model PS Rezaul Haque confirmed the matter.

KISHOREGANJ: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested an accused of the gang-rape of a housewife in Karimganj Upazila of the district from Gulistan area in Dhaka on July 22.

The arrested man is Kamal Uddin, 42, son of Mangal Mia of Charpara Moralpara area under Karimganj Upazila.

On June 27, Kamal Uddin along with others gang-raped a housewife at Karimganj and fled away.

A case was filed with Karimganj PS in this connection.

RAB-14 (CPC- 2) Kishoreganj Camp Company Commander Major Md Shahriar Mahmud Khan said on information, a team of the elite force arrested Kamal Uddin from Gulistan area of Dhaka.

However, the arrested was handed over police, the official added.





















