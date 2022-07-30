Social forestry dividends distributed at Sadullapur

GAIBANDHA, July 29: Dividend of social forestry were distributed to the beneficiaries of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Monday.

A function organized by Social Forest office, Gaibandha Zone was held at the auditorium of Sadullapur Upazila Parishad.

UNO Rokhsana Begum attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest while Officer-in-Charge of Social Forest Office here Md. Shariful Islam presided over the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, UNO Rokhsana Begum thanked the forest officials here for providing dividend to the beneficiaries of the upazila and hoped the dividend would play a significant role in making the social forestry activity in the upazila more successful.

Later, the UNO disbursed the cheques worth Tk 32 lakh to 25 beneficiaries and cheques of Tk 10.20 lakh to 15 beneficiaries as the chief guest.

Upazila level officials, political leaders and the staff of the forest office were present on the occasion.


















