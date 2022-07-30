10 people found dead in eight districts

A total of 10 people including five females have been found dead in separate incidents in eight districts- Narayanganj, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Pirojpur, Naogaon, Joypurhat, Noakhali and Khagrachhari, in five days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A minor girl was found dead on the bank of a river in Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

Deceased Humaira, 8, was the daughter of Dulal Mia, a resident of Mridhakandi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Humaira went missing from the house on July 26 last. The family members searched her but could not find anywhere.

A general dairy was filed with Sonargaon Police Station (PS) that night in this regard.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Humaira on the bank of a river in Noyagaon area in the morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Family members of the deceased alleged that Humaira's sister-in-law Boishakhi Akhter might be involved in the connection with her death.

Based on the allegation, police detained Boishakhi Akhter for questioning in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sonargaon PS Md Hafizur Rahman confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: Three people have been found dead in separate incidents in Godagari and Bagmara upazilas of the district in four days.

Police recovered the decomposed body of a man from the Padma River in Godagari Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Confirming the matter, Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam said locals spotted the decomposed body of a man floating in the Padma River in Pirijpur area of the upazila at around 8pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) morgue for an autopsy.

The OC further said there is no way to identify the body.

However, DNA sample of the body will be collected for identification, the OC added.

On the other hand, two people were found dead in separate incidents in Godagari and Bagmara upazilas of the district in three days.

Police recovered the body of a young man ain Godagari Upazila on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mominul Islam, 35, son of Golam Mortuza, a resident of Itahari Village in the upazila.

The deceased's relatives said Mominul went out of the house on Monday evening and had been missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying in Jogpur area on Tuesday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

Godagari Model PS OC Kamrul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

On the other hand, the body of a fish trader was recovered from the Barnai River in Bagmara Upazila on Sunday morning.

Deceased Rup Kumar Halder, 38, son of late Niyon Halder, was a resident of Haripala Jelepara Village under Taherpur Municipality in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Rup Kumar went missing in the river at around 5pm on Saturday while bathing in it.

On information, a team of divers from Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence Station rushed in and recovered his body from the river at around 8am on Sunday after frantic effort.

The body was, later, handed over to the deceased's family members by police without autopsy.

An unnatural death case was filed with Bagmara PS in this connection.

Bagmara PS OC Rabiul Islam confirmed the incident.

CHATTOGRAM: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a canal in Boalkhali Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ahmad Nur, 75, a resident of Shakpura area in the upazila.

It was learnt that Ahmad Nur went out of his house for fishing on Tuesday night and was missing since then.

Later on, locals spotted his body floating in a canal of the area on Wednesday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Boalkhali PS in this regard.

Boalkhali PS OC Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman from her residence in Mathbaria Upazila of the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Lutfa Begum, 65, wife of late Habibur Rahman Talukder, a resident of Kalikabari Village under the upazila.

Police sources said Lutfa Begum had been living in her residence along with her grandson Arif, 22.

On Tuesday, locals spotted the body of Lutfa Begum lying on the floor of the house and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered her body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Mathbaria PS OC Nurul Islam Badal confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed in this connection and the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

ATRAI, NAOGAON: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her husband's house in Atrai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sabina Yasmin, 19, was the wife of Mahfuzur Rahman, a resident of Nandigram Village under Bisha Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Sabina was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in her husband's house at around 1:30am.

Sensing the matter, the neighbours rescued her and rushed to a village doctor, where Sabina was declared dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body at noon and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband Mahfuzur Rahman went into hiding soon after the incident.

Locals said the couple often locked into quarrels over various issues since their marriage.

The deceased's father alleged that Mahfuzur might have killed Sabina by strangling her.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said police.

Atrai PS OC Tarequr Rahman Sarker confirmed the incident.

JOYPURHAT: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Akkelpur Upazila in the district on Monday morning.

Deceased Marufa Akhter, 32, was the wife of madrasa teacher Kazi Ruhul Amin, a resident of Kanthalbari Village under Sonamukhi Union in the upazila. She was the daughter of Idris Ali of Mamudpur Village in Khetlal Upazila of the district.

Akkelpur PS OC Abu Bakar Siddique said Marufa got married with Kazi Ruhul Amin about a couple of months back.

On Monday morning, members of her in-laws' family saw the body of Marufa hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's husband went into hiding soon after the incident.

The deceased's mother Mahbuba alleged that Ruhul Amin killed Marufa for dowry money. He often tortured Marufa over the issue for long, she added.

However, a murder case was filed with Akkelpur PS and the law enforcers are investigating the matter, the OC added.

KABIRHAT, NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a trader from a chicken farm in Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Monday after 13 hours of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Jahid Hossain, 27, son of Abul Hashem, a resident of Ward No. 8 Gangchil area under Char Elahi Union in Companiganj Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said Jahid and Raqib, 28, jointly established a chicken farm in Ward No. 9 under Ghoshbag Union in Kabirhat Upazila.

However, Jahid had been missing since 9am on Sunday.

Later on, locals spotted his body lying in a corner of his chicken farm at around 12am on Monday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy at around 11am on Monday.

The body bore no injury marks.

However, the law enforcers detained the deceased's partner Raqib for questioning in this connection.

Kabirhat PS OC Md Rafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.

RAMGARH, KHAGRACHHARI: Police recovered the body of a woman from an abandoned factory in Ramgarh Upazila in the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Khadija Begum, 52, a resident of Ward No. 1 under Ramgarh Municipality.

Abdul Haque, brother of the deceased, said his sister went missing from the house since morning on July 21.

Later on, locals spotted her body inside an abandoned factory in the upazila on Sunday and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Ramgarh PS OC Md Mizanur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.







