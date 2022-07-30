Video
600 CNG autos suspend operations for gas crisis

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, July 29: About 600 CNG autos have suspended their operations in recent times due to gas crisis in power-based gas stations in Kamalganj Upazila of the district.  
According to field sources, drivers of these autos are passing their workless time. Their families are facing hardship. At the same time, owners of these three-wheelers have also fallen into losses. Passengers are suffering.
In Moulvibazar District, five CNG filling stations became closed for not abiding by government instructions regarding load-shedding and generator. The remaining gas-filling stations cannot operate properly because of repeated load-shedding. Despite standing in queue for hour after hour most CNG autos are not getting refilled. So in a compelling condition, drivers are keeping their vehicles parked.
Besides, it was alleged, on the plea of gas crisis, CNG autos are charging higher fare.
A visit found two queues of CNG autos across about one kilometre stretches for taking gas from only one filling station at Kamalganj. Also the filling station remains closed for hours, showing different reasons.
Because of this,  the 600 CNG autos of Bhanugachh, Adampur, Shamshernagar, Munsibazar and Shahidnagar Bazar are remaining suspended.
While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, several drivers said, after standing in the queue of the filing station at 3am, they could have refilled their vehicles at 7am. Also standing for three hours, some drivers came to know the gas station has been closed.
They demanded immediate solution to this problem.
CNG drivers Suhel Mia and Sajib Debnath said, "Our vehicles remained suspended the previous day. We have stood at the queue at 7am today. But after four hours, the filling station was closed suddenly. We don't know how we will run our autos and how our families will survive."
Usually CNG autos in the upazila take gas from few filling stations in Moulvibazar District town, Sreemangal and Kamalganj upazilas.
President of Shamshernagar Uttar Bazar Autorickshaw Stand Md Mostafa Mia said, "About 200 autos of our Stand are lying closed due to gas crisis. If such situation continues, we will have to starve."
He urged the authorities concerned to re-open the gas stations after addressing problems of the CNG filling stations.


