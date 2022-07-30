

Welfare cheques of Tk 14 lakh were distributed among 16 journalists at a programme jointly organized by Kishoreganj District administration and Bangladesh Journalist Welfare Trust in the town on Friday. Dr Syeda Zakia Nur Lipi, MP, as the chief guest, distributed the cheques. Kishoreganj DC Mohammad Shamim Alam presided over the function. BJWT's Managing Director Subas Chanda Badal, its Trusty Member Quddus Afrad, ADC (General) Md Nazmul Islam Sarker, Sadar UNO Mohammad Ali Siddique, Kishoreganj Press Club President Mustafa Kamal, and its Convener Advocate ABM Lutfor Rashid Rana were present at the programme. photo: observer