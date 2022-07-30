Video
Home Countryside

The International Tiger Day-2022  observed in Dacope Upazila

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 122

The International Tiger Day-2022 was observed in Dacope Upazila of Khulna on Friday like elsewhere in the globe. To mark the day, Dacope Upazila administration and Forest Department (West Zone) jointly organized a discussion meeting in the Upazila Parishad hallroom in the morning. Jatiya Sangsad Whip Panchanan Biswas, MP, spoke at the meeting as the chief guest with Batiaghata UNO Md Mominur Rahman in the chair. Khulna Divisional Forest Officer Dr Abu Naser Mohsin Hossain, ADC (Revenue) SM Munim Linkon and Dacope UZ Chairman Munsur Ali Khan were also present at the programme.    photo: observer


