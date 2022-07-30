Video
Four ‘commit suicide’ in 3 dists

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Our Correspondents

Four people including two women and a college boy have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Chandpur, Cox's Bazar and Chuadanga, in three days.
CHANDPUR: A woman has reportedly committed suicide by taking pesticides in Haziganj Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Jesmin Begum, 30, wife of Amir Hossain, a resident of Mohammadpur Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Jesmin took pesticides in the house after arguing with her husband on Wednesday afternoon.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued her in critical condition and took to Haziganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Jesmin to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Later on, Jesmin died there on Thursday morning while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chandpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Jobaer Syed confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people have reportedly committed suicide in separate incidents in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A madrasa student has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in the upazila on Wednesday.
Deceased Shamruk Nahar, 20, was the daughter of Bahar Uddin, a resident of Rupali Bazar area in the upazila. She was a second-year student of a local madrasa.
The deceased's family members said they saw the body of Shamruk Nahar hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house in the morning.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Locals said Nahar's parents wanted her to marry, but she did not agree with them. As a result, she might have committed suicide out of huff with her parents.
Pekua PS Inspector Taj Uddin confirmed the incident.
Earlier, a young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Pekua Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.
Deceased was Mainul Islam Manik, 28, was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Machhinyakata area in the upazila.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of Manik hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the house at around 2:30pm.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and taken to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Manik dead.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Pekua PS OC Taz Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this connection.
CHUADANGA: A college student has allegedly ended his life by consuming poison over his parents' refusal to buy him a motorbike in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
Deceased Sabbir Hossain, 17, was a twelfth grader at Chuadanga Government College.
Local sources said Sabbir consumed poison on Wednesday night as his parents didn't buy him a motorbike despite his repeated pleas over the past few days.
Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and rushed to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital.
Later on, he died at the hospital at around 11pm while undergoing treatment.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chuadanga Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Chuadanga Sadar PS OC Mahabbur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.


