Saturday, 30 July, 2022, 6:30 AM
Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Our Correspondents

A woman and two men have been electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Patuakhali, Laxmipur and Manikganj, on Thursday and Friday.
KALAPARA, PATUAKHALI: A housewife was electrocuted in Kalapara Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Sahera Begum, 45, wife of A Jalil Hawlader, a resident of Ward No. 4 Melapara area under Kuakata Municipality in the upazila.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Sahera came in contact with live electricity at around 9am while she touched an electric pole nearby the house, which left her critically injured.
Injured Sahera was rescued and immediately taken to Kuakata Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.
Councillor of Ward No. 4 Md Fazlul Khan confirmed the incident.
Officer-in-Charge of Mahipur Police Station Khandaker Abul Khayer said an unnatural death case was filed and necessary steps will be taken in this regard.
LAXMIPUR: A young man was electrocuted in Sadar upazila of the district on Thursday evening.
The deceased was identified as Sharif Hossain, 24, son of Hasan, a resident of Abirnagar area under Lakshmipur Municipality.
According to local sources, Sharif came in contact with a live electric wire in the evening while he was charging an auto-rickshaw, which left him severely injured.
Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a local hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.
MANIKGANJ: A carpenter was electrocuted in Singair Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
Deceased Bimal Biswas, 40, son of Susheel Biswas, was a resident of Swaruppur Village in the upazila.
Councillor of Singair Municipality Samsul Islam said Bimal came in contact with an electric wire at around 2pm while he was working at a house in Kashimnagar Village, which left him critically injured.
He was rescued and taken to Singair Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, the councillor added.


