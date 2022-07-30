One to die, 20 jailed in murder cases

Separate courts in three days sentenced one person to death and 20 others to jail in different terms in six murder cases in four districts- Sirajganj, Jhenidah, Manikganj and Laxmipur.

SIRAJGANJ: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his nine-month-old minor daughter in Belkuchi Upazila in 2019.

Sirajganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Begum Salma Khatun handed down the verdict in the afternoon in presence of the convict.

The condemned convict is Bodiuzzaman, 28, son of Abdul Jalil, a resident of Mukundagati Village in Belkuchi Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000 under penal code no. 51, and in default, he has to suffer seven months in jail. He was also fined 10,000 under another penal code, and in default, he has to suffer six more months in jail.

Shamsul Alam, public prosecutor (PP) of the court, confirmed the matter.

According to the prosecution, Bodiuzzaman killed his sleeping daughter Sumaiya grinding under his foot on September 13, 2019.

Later on, a case was filed accusing Bodiuzzaman by his wife with Belkuchi Police Station (PS).

Police submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

JHENIDAH: Five people were sentenced to life-term of imprisonment and 11 others to jail in different terms in two murder cases in Shailkupa and Kaliganj upazilas of the district in two days.

A court in the district on Thursday sentenced four men to life-term of imprisonment for killing two people in Shailkupa Upazila in 2009.

Jhenidah Additional and Sessions Judge Md Shawkat Hossain handed down the verdict in the afternoon.

The lifers are Kuddus Mia, Koba Molla, Rois and Bachchu. All of them are residents of Brittidebi Rajnagar Village in the upazila.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

Besides, the court awarded jail for various terms to 11 more people for their involvement in the murder.

Four people were acquitted as the allegations brought against them were not proven. Another accused had died before the trial.

According to the prosecution, Kafil Uddin and Azim Munsi, residents of the same village, were hacked to death by the convicts on April 15 in 2009 over a feud of Halkhata letter.

Habibur Rahman, nephew of the deceased, filed a case with Shailkupa PS accusing 20 people in this regard.

On July 8 in 2010, police submitted a charge-sheet against them to the court.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Thursday afternoon after examining the case records and witnesses.

On the other hand, a court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to life-term of imprisonment for killing a local leader of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Kaliganj Upazila in 2014.

Jhenidah Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Shawkat Hossain passed the order in the afternoon.

The lifer is Shahajan, a resident of Chapali Village in the upazila.

The court also acquitted three other accused as the allegations brought against them were not proven.

According to the prosecution, Ismail Hossain, vice-president of Kaliganj Municipal Unit of BNP, was hacked to death on May 13 in 2014 when he was returning home from Chapali Village after visiting his paddy field.

Jahanara Begum, wife of the deceased, filed a case with Kaliganj PS accusing four people including Shahajan, Azizar, Abbas Ali and Atiar.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Wednesday afternoon.

MANIKGANJ: A court in the district on Wednesday sentenced a man to jail till death in a case filed in connection with strangling his wife to death on March 19, 2016.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Court Judge Utpal Bhattacharya pronounced the verdict in presence of the accused in the afternoon.

The condemned convict is Miraj, hails from Lakkhidia area under Nagarpur Upazila in Tangail District.

The lawyer representing the state Mathurnath Sarker (additional PP) disclosed it.

According to the prosecution, Firoza Akhter was the second wife of convict Miraj Mia. Following divorce with the first wife in February 2016, Miraj married Firoza. But, in order to marry the first wife, Miraj strangled Firoza at night on March 19, 2016.

Dumping Firoza's body into a nearby bush, Miraj told his in-law's family members that Firoza had gone into missing. Later on, they found Firoza's body inside the bush.

Firoza's father Shamsul Dorji filed a murder case accusing three people including Miraj Mia as the prime accused with Daulatpur PS in Manikganj District the following day.

The then Sub-Inspector and Investigation Officer of the case Abu Taleb submitted a charge-sheet to the court on April 24, 2016 accusing Miraj for Firoza's murder.

Following this, the court delivered the verdict on Wednesday after examining the case records and recording the testimonies of 12 witnesses.

LAXMIPUR: Three people were sentenced to jail in different terms in two separate murder cases in the district.

A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life-term in jail for killing his step-son in 2018.

District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam handed down the verdicts at noon.

The condemned convict is Maksud Prakash Masud, a resident of Tumchar area in Sadar Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 10,000.

According to the prosecution, Maksud strangled his step-son Mamun Hossain, 12, on January 22, 2018.

His body was recovered from a ditch in Tumchar area the next day.

The deceased's mother Rahena Akhter Sumi lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on October 3 in 2018 accusing Maksud after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon after examining the case records and witnesses.

On the other hand, a court here at noon sentenced two people to 10 years' jail for killing journalist Shah Monir Polash in 2017.

The convicts are Abu Yusuf and Abu Sayed.

The court also fined them Tk 10,000 each.

According to the prosecution, the accused attacked on Shah Monir Polash, district correspondent of 'Dainik Rupbani', on January 14 in 2017 over a land dispute, leaving him critically injured.

Later on, Polash succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on January 15, 2017 while undergoing treatment there.

The deceased's father Monirul Islam lodged a murder case with Laxmipur Sadar PS the next day.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court on October 7, 2018 accusing Abu Yusuf and Abu Sayed after investigation.

Following this, District and Sessions Judge Md Rahibul Islam pronounced the verdict on Tuesday noon.

















