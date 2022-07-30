Jute growers face retting problem at Bagmara



A view of jute retting at Bagmara. photo: observer

Cut jute plants are piled in fields. Counting extra carrying cost, some growers are taking their cut jute plants to distance places were water is available. Others are seeing destructions of their cash crops on their own fields.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, growers said despite good yielding, they are in dire need of water for retting. They got good profits from jute cultivation in the last few years.

During a visit on Sunday, piles of cut jute plants were seen on different fields. Due to lack of water, the jute plants have been left on fields.

Farmer Rahman Sheikh of Talgharia Village has cultivated jute on three bigha land. His jute fields have grown well, which was favoured by the rainfall in the beginning. But he is extremely worried about harvesting because of water scarcity. There is no water within one kilometre of his land. "So for extra carrying cost, I will have to count loss", he said.

Akter Mridha, another farmer of Konabaria Village, was seen cutting his jute on two bighas. He was taking his cut jute plants to somewhere by a van for retting.

"Despite good yielding we are suffering much due to lack of flood water", he added. Most farmers are facing the same problem, he maintained.

According to sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Bagmara, jute has been farmed on 4,882 hectares (ha) of land in the upazila this year. In the last year, jute was cultivated on 3,519 ha.

Upazila Agriculture Officer and Agriculturist Abdur Razzak said this year two species of jute have been cultivated in the upazila- Tosa GRO-524 (Indian) and Masteo-9897.

He confirmed the retting problem of jute due to lack of sufficient water. So we have advised farmers to use ribbon method, he added.

