Letter To the Editor

Take pro-environment measures

Published : Saturday, 30 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130

Dear Sir,
Climate is having an adverse effect on our environment and biodiversity.  Due to climate change human, various animals including aquatic lives are regularly getting exposed to complex and peculiar diseases.

One of the reasons for this disaster of the environment around us is air pollution. Its severity is increasing day by day.  Bangladesh passed the Environmental Protection Act in 1995. But the country's environment is reaching a critical state due to population explosion, mindless and indiscriminate deforestation and lack of industrial and transportation control systems. Analysts say that many wildlife species that were once available in Bangladesh are now in extinct.  

So, in order to protect environment for the greater national interest of country, government should protect the environment; bring reform to environmental protection law. Because, if the environment is protected, Bangladesh will be protected.

Jesmin Akter
Student Department of Management,
Joynal Hazari College, Feni



